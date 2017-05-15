Puppet Masters
Nikki Haley changing her tune: US needs Russia in war against ISIS, should find more avenues for cooperation
Sputnik
Mon, 15 May 2017 12:34 UTC
The United States considers it to be very important to cooperate with Russia in fight against Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, and it is important to find out, in which other areas the bilateral cooperation will be useful, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said.
"Now we have to move forward and figure out what can we work with them on, and what we absolutely cannot work with them on... However, it is very important to work with Russia on our fight against IS [Daesh]," Haley told the ABC News broadcaster in an interview on Sunday.
According to Haley, Moscow and Washington are currently "testing each other," and Russia is trying to understand how to work with US President Donald Trump.
On May 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Trump and US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in Washington. According to the White House, Trump during the meeting raised the possibility of broader cooperation with Russia on resolving conflicts in the Middle East and around the world.
After the meeting, Lavrov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump would hold their first personal meeting during the G-20 Summit coming up in July.
Reader Comments
The Russian phobia queen is now dancing to a different tune? Oh, my.
Mudou o tom de voz ? Vai repetir a mesma mentira de sempre ? Os EUA, na condição de capacho da máfia sionista khazarian-banqueiros-Rothschild, encontra-se tentando fazer o trabalho sujo para o "povo escolhido por Deus" para mandar no mundo... norte-americanos encontra-se envolvido em seis frentes de combate, o norte da África e no Oriente Médio, para expandir o território de Israel, ocupando todos os paises que possuem grandes reservas de petróleo e gás, a fim de continuar a fazer dólar como moeda de trocas internacionais, através do FED e do BIS, ambos controlados por Rothschilds... todo mundo já sabe disso... os "terroristas muçulmanos" são mercenários contratados por EUA/um Restaurante Saudita e outros "monarcas" do Oriente médio para promover "revoluções coloridas" para troca de regimes não alinhados com bandidos, visando consolidar espoliação das riquezas naturais,, daquela região...
Representante dos EUA na ONU é porta-voz da máfia sionista khazarian, talvez pretendendo indicação para Presidente em 2020... sonhar não é proibido... ela é do time da Killary, Madeleine Albright, Condoleeza Rice e outras do mesmo time...
Representante dos EUA na ONU é porta-voz da máfia sionista khazarian, talvez pretendendo indicação para Presidente em 2020... sonhar não é proibido... ela é do time da Killary, Madeleine Albright, Condoleeza Rice e outras do mesmo time...
Nikki Haley changing her tune: US needs Russia in war against ISIS, should find more avenues for cooperationUS Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that Washington needs Moscow in its anti-Daesh fight, adding that the both parties are currently "testing each other" to understand how to...