Myth that measles virus is responsible for causing measles infection undermined by Chinese air pollution study
Sayer Ji
GreenMedInfo
Sun, 14 May 2017 05:45 UTC
The idea that measles virus is solely responsible for causing measles infection, and that vaccination alone is the way to prevent it, has been undermined by a new study Chinese air pollution study.
A new study published in the journal Environmental Research reveals that exposure to air pollution is significantly associated with measles incidence in China. This is consistent with the view that infection is not solely determined by exposure to a virus particle but also involves the immune status of the subject which depends on various nutritional and environmental factors, including the immunosuppressive function of air pollution. In other words, it's not just the "germ" alone but the terrain that determines disease.
In the new study titled, "Is short-term exposure to ambient fine particles associated with measles incidence in China? A multi-city study," Chinese researchers examined the relationship between short-term exposure to ambient particles with a diameter of less than ≤2.5µm (i.e. 2.5 microns thick) and measles incidence in China. They noted that rapid economic development has resulted in "severe particulate matter (PM) air pollution."
Their method was to collect data on the daily number of new measles cases and concentrations of ambient particles (≤2.5µm) from 21 cities in China between October 2013 and December 2014 and to analyze data to ascertain the effects at the national scale.
As you may know from my previous writings, the concept that the transmissability and pathogenicity of enveloped viruses like measles don't depend on host factors is untenable when you consider that, as was only just discovered for influenza three years ago, these viruses take from host proteins and lipids their viral particle envelopes. In other words, influenza and measles would not exist and be infective if it were not for them hijacking biosynthetic pathways within host cells and then using materials taken from these host cells to form themselves.
Clearly, therefore, it is not appropriate to envision measles as a "deadly virus," a singular actor in the drama of infectitious disease, for this reason alone.
Why Is This Study Important?
This study is important for a number of reasons. First, it undermines the narrative maintained by the medical orthodoxy that measles virus alone is capable of inducing disease. By attributing this power to an invisible particle barely detectable by an electron microscope, instead of taking into account the multitude of preventable or mitigable factors linked to nutrition, lifestyle, and environmental exposures, the corollary myth that vaccines alone confer bona fide protection against infection, the agenda of universal vaccination and global eradication programs can continue unabated.
Second, by drawing attention to factors beyond the intrinsic pathogenicity of measles virus itself, it helps to explain why the Chinese measles eradication programs are notoriously ineffective at producing the expected outcome. The Chinese have one of the most vaccination compliant populations in the world due to the fact that it is mandatory there, yet they have had over 700 measles outbreaks from 2009 and 2012 alone. We explored this in greater detail in our article: Why Is China Having Measles Outbreaks When 99% Are Vaccinated?
Clearly, then, if toxicant exposure is identified as a key factor in disease causation, the vaccines themselves become highly suspect as a cause of the very disease they are designed to prevent because they often contain inordinately high amounts of immunosuppressive chemicals and metals. Also, given that there is a possibility that chemical exposure to things like DDT were historically misdiagnosed as caused by viruses, this latest study brings back into awareness the reality that viruses alone can not account for explaining the causality of most diseases which are often mislabled as "vaccine preventable."
One last thing that should be discussed is the importance of acknowledging that the present-day fear surrounding measles infection is highly irrational. Excluding rare exceptions, measles is not only a benign childhood disease, but its health benefits have been extensively documented in the biomedical literature. And this extends to a wide range of viruses, together which comprise the virome, an integral and health-promoting component of the human microbiome. Moreover, when one considers that the measles vaccine is responsible for at least 100 deaths a year versus the less than 10 deaths caused by measles in the U.S. since 2003, the risk/benefit ratio, therefore, is clearly biased towards not vaccinating.
