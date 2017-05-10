Personally, I remember when 44 cases of measles could break out in one school at the same time, usually in the spring during the month of May. That's the month I contracted measles when I was 7 or 8 years old in the 1940s, and guess what? I didn't die! None of my little friends died either! Measles was a "rite of passage thing" for kids and never demonized, either, back then. What's changed?
As a matter of practice and fact, I spent a most enjoyable time at home: one week out of school and my mother practiced "Mom Medicine," which all mothers knew and used back then. Doctors didn't treat measles; they only diagnosed it, but left it up to mothers to be 'doctors'.
I had to stay in my bedroom with the shades drawn and not expose my eyes to sunlight—why I never figured out that one. For the body rash, I smeared a pink lotion on a couple times a day; some kids were 'soaked' in corn starch baths and allowed to drip dry under a robe or towel if they were up to it; or else they slathered on a slurry of corn starch paste. Topical steroid skin creams were not available back then. Some came on the market around 1950.
However, we ate cleaner and nutritionally better diets then, so there were no junk foods like we have today; no microwave cooked food either. However, we had to drink plenty of water, which was not fluoridated back then. We did have ice cream, but that was not permitted to be eaten when sick, at least in my household.
Furthermore, every kid on the block and in school got well; gained life-time immunity; and life went on until the late 1980s when the CDC/FDA, medicine, states and schools started 'prostituting' Big Pharma's vaccinology pseudoscience and multivalent (polyvalent) vaccines started to take off like crazy.
Coincidentally and concomitantly, Autism, ADD, ADHD and other children's adverse health syndromes started showing up, until now they can be classified as "pandemic."
I'm going to tell you something that probably will blow your mind. Mothers were so in tune with "Mom Medicine" that if their kid(s) didn't come down with measles, chickenpox or German measles, Mom made sure she took hers to the kid's house who had those infectious communicable diseases in order for her kid(s) to contract them and "get them out of the way" so they wouldn't have to deal with them as adults, but also gain either lifetime immunities or a "more finely-tuned" immune system. Girls got even greater benefits: passing on immunities when they gave birth.
All that now has been demonized—even criminalized—by police-state-like, public health services and media fear campaigns and tactics, plus state statutes mandating kids get outrageous numbers of vaccines starting at birth, which actually castrate their under-developed immune systems, if those multivalent vaccines don't either cause serious life-long health problems or even death! Sudden Death Infant Syndrome (SIDS) became a concern after the vaccine craze!
As a retired healthcare professional, who has lived long enough to remember and experience the times before the medical 'mafia' and corporate controls took over everyone's lives, I've come to realize the medical fairytales consumers are programmed to believe, especially about vaccines, remind me of the Emperor's New Clothes kids' story. Everyone believed the lying emperor about his 'very fine clothes' so no one had the integrity to tell him he was stark naked, except one little fellow. Doesn't that sound like today's medical paradigm has become a real-time parody of life imitating fiction?
As far as the MMR vaccine protecting kids, are you aware your freshly vaccinated child actually can shed [1] the viruses for up to 4 weeks post vaccination thereby infecting other kids and adults? Furthermore, many kids don't get the anticipated 'immunity' to the diseases they are vaccinated against, either. Did you know that?
Comment: It's true... and health officials know it. Dr. Suzanne Humphries, M.D. - Vaccine strain of measles virus found in measles outbreaks
According to the Weston A Price Foundation,
Both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals are at risk from exposure to those recently vaccinated. Vaccine failure is widespread; vaccine-induced immunity is not permanent and recent outbreaks of diseases such as whooping cough, mumps and measles have occurred in fully vaccinated populations.14,15 Flu vaccine recipients become more susceptible to future infection after repeated vaccination.16, 17Now, here's a rather ironic part, plus statistics [3], about the MMR vaccine, which is for Measles-Mumps-Rubella (German measles), for the period 10/01/1988 through 02/03/2016 taken from the U.S. HHS Health Resources and Administration Services for MMR vaccine damages paid to claimants:
"Health officials should require a two-week quarantine of all children and adults who receive vaccinations," says Sally Fallon Morell, president of the Weston A. Price Foundation. "This is the minimum amount of time required to prevent transmission of infectious diseases to the rest of the population, including individuals who have been previously vaccinated."
- Immunized People Getting Whooping Cough http://www.kpbs.org/news/2014/jun/12/immunized-people-getting-whooping-cough/
- Vaccine Failure — Over 1000 Got Mumps in NY in Last Six Months http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2010/03/06/vaccine-failure - over-1000-get-mumps-in-ny-in-last-six-months.aspx
- Impact of Repeated Vaccination on Vaccine Effectiveness Against Influenza A(H3N2) and B During 8 Seasons http://cid.oxfordjournals.org/content/early/2014/09/29/cid.ciu680.full
- http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2012/09/18/flu-shot-increases-flu-illness.aspx
"Vaccine failure and failure to acknowledge that live virus vaccines can spread disease have resulted in an increase in outbreaks of infectious disease in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," says Manookian, "CDC should instruct physicians who administer vaccinations to inform their patients about the risks posed to others by those who've been recently vaccinated." [2]
MMR Injury 913; Death 57; Grand Total 970; Compensated 376; Dismissed 506=parents costsHowever, there have been 5 deaths in CDC records in the USA from measles during the period 2004 to 2015: 2 in 2009, 2 in 2010, and one, an adult diagnosed on autopsy, in 2015. Conversely though, according to the VAERS reporting system database, there have been 108 deaths attributed to the measles vaccine! [4]
MMR-Varicella Injury 34; Death 1; Grand Total 35; Compensated 16; Dismissed 8=parents costs
References:
[1] http://www.nvic.org/cmstemplates/nvic/pdf/live-virus-vaccines-and-vaccine-shedding.pdf
[2] https://www.westonaprice.org/press/studies-show-that-vaccinated-individuals-spread-disease/
[3] https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccinecompensation/vicpmonthlyreport02032016.pdf Pg. 5
[4] http://vaccineimpact.com/2015/zero-u-s-measles-deaths-in-10-years-but-over-100-measles-vaccine-deaths-reported/
