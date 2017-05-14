Hezbollah leader Nasrallah made headlines with the statement that their forces may attack IDF positions in Galilee.Fighting between Hezbollah forces and Israel's Defense Forces may well take place on the territory of Occupied Palestine (the Zionist entity), the Hezbollah leader Nasrallah said on Thursday."We have dismantled our bases at the border," Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah told a Beirut TV station. Instead, securing the border will now be Lebanon's "state responsibility."Nasrallah's statements came hours after Hezbollah deactivated military posts on the Lebanese-Syrian border. "There is no need," Nasrallah said on the eastern Lebanese border.Hezbollah, established in the 1980s, has aligned itself with the Syrian government's army to fight terrorist groups like Daesh.They have proved themselves before this as well. In 2006 they defeated the IDF when the Zionist entity attempted to attack Lebanon. State of the art Israeli tanks were laid to waste through the effective and creative use of then decade old weaponry. Hezbollah guerrillas behind IDF lines dressed as IDF soldiers, and spoke fluent Hebrew, hacked into the IDF radio frequencies and distracted and misdirected whole IDF units.Israel has since come to regard the group as an army and no longer as a simple guerrilla organization, according to a report in the Haaretz daily. Israel will not accept Nasrallah's threats, the Israeli newspaper wrote, adding that a new offensive could compromise Galilee in Israel as well as other parts of northern Israel.A victorious incursion into Israeli positions would be a major psychological "blow" for Israel, added the Haaretz article.