As many as six persons were killed and five others injured after being struck by lightning at different places in the State on Friday afternoon.

According to information, two persons, Krushna Chandra Raul (50) and Debraj Behera (24), were killed and three others sustained injuries in Ichhapur village under Cuttack district's Athagarh police station. All these persons were in crop fields and sitting under a tree when lightning struck them. The three injured have been shifted to the SCB MCH in Cuttack. Similarly, one person was killed in a village in Kendrapada district.

Besides, three persons were killed and two others injured after explosives for stone blasting went off accidentally in lightning strike in Ganjam district.