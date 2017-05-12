In

A ransomware virus is spreading aggressively around the globe, with over 75,000 computers in 99 countries having been targeted, according to the latest data. The virus infects computer files and then demands bitcoins to unblock them.An increase in activity of the malware was noticed starting from 8am CET (07:00 GMT) Friday, security software company Avast reported, adding that it "quickly escalated into a massive spreading."The ransomware, known as WanaCrypt0r 2.0, or WannaCry, is believed to have infected National Health Service (NHS) hospitals in the UK and Spain's biggest national telecommunications firm, Telefonica.Britain and Spain are among the first nations who have officially recognized the attack. In Spain, apart from the telecommunications giant, Telefonica, a large number of other companies has been infected with the malicious software, Reuters reported.The virus is said to attack computers on an internal network, as is the case with Telefonica, without affecting clients.The virus has been localized and steps are being taken to eliminate it.The servers of the ministry have not been affected, Volk added, saying it's operated by different systems for Russia-developed data processing machines.Russian telecom giant, Megafon has also been affected."The very virus that is spreading worldwide and demanding $300 to be dealt with has been found on a large number of our computers in the second half of the day today," Megafon's spokesperson Pyotr Lidov told RT.The internal network had been affected, he said, adding that in terms of the company's customer services, the work of the support team had been temporarily hindered, "as operators use computers" to provide their services.The company immediately took appropriate measures, the spokesperson said, adding that the incident didn't affect subscribers' devices or Megafon signal capabilities in any way.The virus is apparently the upgraded version of the ransomware that first appeared in February. Believed to be affecting only Windows operated computers, it changes the affected file extension names to ".WNCRY."It then drops ransom notes to a user in a text file, demanding $300 worth of bitcoins to be paid to unlock the infected files within a certain period of time.While the victim's wallpaper is being changed, affected users also see a countdown timer to remind them of the limited time they have to pay the ransom. If they fail to pay, their data will be deleted, cybercriminals warn.