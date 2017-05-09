Puppet Masters
Second soldier arrested in not-so-strange plot to kill politicians and blame refugees
RFE/RL
Tue, 09 May 2017 18:20 UTC
Federal prosecutors said on May 9 that the 27-year-old suspect, identified as Maximilian T., was arrested in the city of Kehl in southwestern Germany on charges of preparing an act of violence.
He was stationed at the same base near Strasbourg as another soldier suspected in the alleged plot, Franco Albrecht, who was taken into custody on April 26.
Prosecutors say they planned to carry out an attack against politicians who support accepting refugees, including former German President Joachim Gauck and Justice Minister Heiko Maas.
Along with another suspect, a 24-year-old student identified as Mathias F., they had hoped the killing would "be seen by the population as a radical Islamist terrorist act committed by a recognized refugee," prosecutors said in a statement.
To that end, Albrecht had created a fraudulent identity as a Syrian refugee and registered himself as an asylum recipient, prosecutors said.
The case, which authorities have called "more than strange," has raised concerns about far-right extremism in Germany's military, though Bundeswehr chief of staff Volker Wieker has said there is no indication that such views are widespread in the armed forces.
Comment: Guys, guys... You can't just go around staging terror attacks and blaming them on Muslims and refugees. That's NATO's job.
This case certainly is a strange one, though. See:
- NATO terror cell? German Army officer infiltrated Syrian refugees, planned terror attacks against German state, arrested in Europe-wide raid
- Nazi-era memorabilia found at German army barracks amid investigation into far-right terror plot
An Ideal is merely an escape, an avoidance of what is, a contradiction of what is. An ideal prevents direct action upon what is. To have peace, we will have to love, we will have to begin not to live an ideal life but to see things as they are and act upon them, transform them.
- J. Krishnamurti
