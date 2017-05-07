Puppet Masters
Nazi-era memorabilia found at German army barracks amid investigation into far-right terror plot
RT
Sun, 07 May 2017 15:33 UTC
The bizarre discovery was made by Defense Ministry investigators in the town of Donaueschingen, which is the home base of the Franco-German brigade's 292nd infantry battalion, the magazine reported, citing military investigators.
Posters glorifying the Wehrmacht - the Third Reich's armed forces - were discovered inside the battalion's briefing room, while Nazi-era steel helmets, known for their distinctive German design, were on display in front of the canteen, the newspaper said.
A spokesperson for the German Defense Ministry confirmed to the country's ARD broadcaster that some Wehrmacht-related items had, indeed, been found in the barracks. However, at this point, the investigators have found no relics, the possession of which is punishable under the German law, the spokesperson noted.
The items did not bear any illegal symbols such as swastikas, the official is reported to have said.
The latest revelations in Der Spiegel come as the German military is investigating Franco Albrecht, a 28-year-old first lieutenant who was arrested in the German city of Hammelburg last week on suspicion of plotting a racially-motivated attack that would have involved using a fake refugee identity to put the blame on migrants.
The investigators now believe the officer and his suspected accomplices share xenophobic views.
Earlier, Defense Ministry officials had found posters depicting Nazi infantrymen in combat, as well as replicas of Nazi-era machine guns and pistols, at Leclerc Barracks in the town of Illkirch, where Albrecht served as an officer with the 291st infantry battalion, which belongs to the same Franco-German brigade.
The case has raised serious concerns among the army's top commanders, Spiegel reported. German soldiers have been stationed at Leclerc Barracks in Illkirch since 2010, and the building has no historical connection to the Wehrmacht. "Whoever decorates a room in the barracks with [Nazi] memorabilia must be a die-hard [far-right extremist]," a military source told the magazine.
In a grim irony, only two days ago, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen denounced the military's inclination to the Wehrmacht's legacy.
Nazi Germany's armed forces are "in no way a source of tradition" for the modern Bundeswehr, she argued on Thursday, as cited by Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The Nuremberg Trials stated that Wehrmacht soldiers committed numerous war crimes, particularly on the Eastern Front against the Soviet Union. Killings of Soviet POWs, mass executions of civilians, as well as the persecution of Jews, form only a tiny part of the Nazi army's crimes against humanity in the territories it occupied.
Comment: Update from RT May 7: The German military has ordered a search of the barracks and premises of the Bundeswehr, as the Defense Ministry investigates a far-right network within the armed forces:
Volker Wieker, the chief of staff of the German Army, the Bundeswehr, has ordered that all barracks and buildings used by the military be searched, the German media reported on Sunday. The search for Nazi memorabilia will last until May 16, and the military command will be given a report on the preliminary findings by next Tuesday.
The Nazi memorabilia were uncovered during an ongoing investigation into Franco Albrecht, a 28-year-old first lieutenant who was allegedly plotting a hate-motivated terror attack. Investigators said the officer had been living a double life for more than a year, serving in the army while receiving state benefits under a bogus identity as a supposed Syrian refugee.
Albrecht's plan involved targeting subjects on a "death list," which included left-wing anti-fascist activists, according to Bild. If his plot had succeeded, his fingerprints, which are contained in a refugee database, would have led investigators to his false identity as an asylum seeker, thus putting the blame on migrants.
The German government said earlier that it would "leave no stone unturned" to establish how the officer, who reportedly has xenophobic views, managed to falsely register as a Syrian refugee, even with no command of Arabic.
Additionally, the Defense Ministry now maintains that the suspect did not act alone and was likely a member of a far-right network consisting of at least five people, Hannoverische Allgemeine newspaper reported.
According to Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, the suspect had speculated on how migrants would bring about the "genocide of the Western European peoples" in his master's thesis. Though he was required to submit a different thesis, he received no disciplinary penalty for writing the first. The minister said an analysis of his papers leaves no doubt that he harbors "nationalist, racist and far-right views,"according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
In a subsequent comment to ZDF, von der Leyen asserted that the Bundeswehr has an "attitude problem" and "clearly has a weakness of leadership on several levels." In a separate statement, she added that the troops must bear "collective responsibility" for the alleged far-right terror plot. That emotional remark infuriated military commanders, prompting over 100 generals and admirals to demand an apology.
The opposition supported the minister, however. "Her stance on the Bundeswehr and the state of affairs there deserves respect," said Klaus Ernst, vice chairman of the Left Party's parliamentary faction, as cited by the newspaper.
"She is the only post-war minister to speak bluntly about the [far-right] problem in the armed forces," he added.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Nazi-era memorabilia found at German army barracks amid investigation into far-right terror plotNumerous Nazi-era military awards, propaganda posters, and steel Wehrmacht helmets have been found at an army barracks in western Germany amid an ongoing investigation into an officer suspected of...