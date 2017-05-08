© Faisal Al Nasser / Reuters

Saudi women who attempt to flee Saudi Arabia are at great risk of being returned, possibly being punished by death, Moudi Aljohani, Saudi human rights activist, told RT America's Manila Chan.Saudi Arabia prohibits its women from working, obtaining an education or marrying without the permission of a male. Nevertheless, last month the country was elected to join a UN women's rights commission to international outcry.Can you tell us anything about Dina's condition or whereabouts?We don't really know what is going on. The last thing we know that she's been held in girls' detention, which is another name of women's prison [for those who are] under 30 years of age. They committed, what they call, moral crimes, or something like what Dina did. It is considered as a crime, according to the Saudi legal system.Is it a different holding location than you would hold somebody that is a hardened criminal who committed a violent act?It is not all the time. It is usually even a place where victims of domestic violence, or sexual assault, all these kind of crimes - they are held in the same confinement.Is there any chance Dina can get asylum?I don't really think there is any chance, becauseSo I don't think it would be even safe for her to leave the place with him, or they would marry her to somebody, we don't know yet.Do you find that Dina's case is at all unique, or is this more common than people in the west realize?Unfortunately, it is not unique, it happened before. But we don't really know the victims' names. That doesn't mean they don't exist.What are your thoughts about Saudi Arabia getting on that UN commission on the status of women?This is really frustrating and it makes me very sad and hurt, especially as Dina Ali's case is still going on and women are facing such systematic discrimination and crimes against them. No one is condemning Saudi Arabia; they are rewarding them and I don't understand that.