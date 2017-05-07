Mike Halsey was busy cleaning up the mess Friday after giant, baseball-sized hail from Thursday night's storm pummeled his Madras home.He said his insurance won't cover any of the damage.Karen McCarthy owns Madras Garden Depot. She said the extreme weather damaged her greenhouse, as well as some of her outside plants."It just totally took the tops off all the tulips that were outside. I mean, they were decapitated," she said."It's never happened, and I've owned a business here seven years and I've lived in Central Oregon 11 years," McCarthy said.She said it will take about $700 and the help of several friends to put a new cover on her greenhouse. Halsey not only lost his front window, his car's side view mirror also was broken and his truck received body damage.Despite everything, Halsey said he's not too upset, because seeing a rare event like this, accompanied by a dramatic lightning sky show, is something he'll always remember.