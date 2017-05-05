As fantastic and zany as this may seem, it's not too far from headlines all over Europe and North America.
And in Australia the Sidney Morning Herald parrots the AP line, "Russian protests call for Putin to quit as dozens arrested". The story lead goes:
"Several hundred Russians lined up in central Moscow on Saturday under the gaze of riot police to hand over handwritten appeals for President Vladimir Putin to quit, as similar protests took place in other cities."So, what's the big deal? Some will ask. Well, the big deal is that this is tailor made propaganda created specifically for the digital world. With half of humanity consuming news from the small screens of smart-devices, the headline and the lead are all that matter. Given this, look at the takeaway. For the Sidney or Melbourne news consumer busy about his or her own business - that "bad old Putin" is at it again - suppressing the masses and so forth. Read the lines, pretend you are average Joe in Perth on his way to work for "the man".
"The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses." — Malcolm X —Today it is my job to fight the big lie, or at least I have taken it upon myself (like others) to try and mediate this chaotic, and dangerous nonsense. So here, have a look at just how "dangerous" this western propaganda is.
Reuters used the same lead, only with the headline "Russians, in peaceful protest, call for Putin to quit". AOL was before Reuters with exactly the same story. Hungary Today parroted, as did the Toronto Star and a few hundred blogs. The Wire in India featured the original authors, Andrew Osborn's and Svetlana Reiter's piece, as did Reuters India. In this story there's a photograph revealing how pitifully un-newsworthy this story was. A scattering of wet, soggy malcontents is shown in the background, while one officer (who appears to be a woman) apprehends a hoodie wearing "activist". What's amazing for me is, the news service actually paid photographer Anton Vaganov for the picture. Next Reuters also submmited the story to Reddit and other social media, where thousands of other people discussed, shared, liked, and consumed the nonsense.
"Any dictator would admire the uniformity and obedience of the U.S. media." — Noam Chomsky —Then on the secondary level of media creation, hundreds of other media used the Reuters wire story to create still more "mobile friendly" content to be consumed. By now you get the gist of how western oligarchs who own the media in Europe and America, have set in place a massive mind control machine. And then the "perpetrator" of this pitiful anti-Putin rally is named. Not 1% of the people who consume the title or lead in to this story will read to discover a familiar Putin foe.
This latest Russia protest event was organized by the Open Russia movement founded by Kremlin critic and ousted Yukos oil oligarch (slash mobster) Mikhail Khodorkovsky. If anyone ever doubts that the media is controlled by a worldwide cabal of globalists, then seeing their darkling Khodorkovsky tucked under every other headline should be a red alert. Khodorkovsky is continually lauded as the poor and pitiful victim of Putin's wrath. Reuters, BBC, the New York Times and the rest portray him as some kind of savior of Russia - when anyone who knows his history knows he was a pawn of the banksters bent on carving up Russia's wealth. For those out there who still think for themselves, anybody even mentioning this man's name in a positive light is either stupid or under the control of the cabal.
"Propaganda does not deceive people; it merely helps them to deceive themselves." — Eric Hoffer —Mikhail Khodorkovsky is traitor, a mobster, and a man former BP Oil boss Lord John Browne called "too powerful and untoward". In simple terms, the most powerful businessman in the UK was "freaked out" by Khodorkovsky's mafia-like entourage and appearances, and cancelled an oil deal with Russia worth billions. (from Private Empire: ExxonMobil and American Power by Steve Coll)
And this is the man Washington, London, and Berlin prop up to take Vladimir Putin's place? Just being honest here, if I were head of Reuters I'd be careful who I paint in such positive colors from here on out. Khodorkovsky, Soros, and as we see now a whole brigade of technocrats and western oligarchs leverage our news like a crowbar. Now that I've laid out how the carnival works, perhaps more of you will embrace reading the whole story - even on your iPhone - lest you deceive yourself further.
