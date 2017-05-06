Two bullocks that farmer Younus were taking to the field also died when struck by lightning.Seven people, including five farmers, died in lightning strikes in five districts on Friday.Our Jessore correspondent reported that lightning strikes accompanied by thundershowers claimed the lives of two men in the district.Farmer Younus Ali and Jashimuddin were heading to the field when they were struck.Two bullocks that Younus was taking to the field also died in the same strike.In Gopalganj, one farmer died and two others were injured when struck by lightning.Tungipara OC AKM Enamul Kabur said: "In Dumuria union, farmer Lutfur Rahman Sheikh, 45, and the two inured men were in the field harvesting rice when the lightning struck.""Lutfur died on the spot, and the two others were severely injured," he said.Meanwhile, Miradul Islam Sheikh, 40, a farmer of Najirpur upazila in Pirojpur, died in the morning while harvesting rice with his younger brother, said local union parishad chairman Aktaruzzaman Gaus.In another development, lightning snuffed out two lives in Barisal.A 16-year-old boy named Tarek Sardar, son of Rahmat Sardar, died in the district's Hijla upazila, confirmed police.In Agailjhara upazila, a farmer identified as Harich Molla, 35, son of Ismail Mollah from Faridpur, was struck by a thunderbolt while working on a paddy field around 9am.The ill-fated was later taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.Our correspondent from Narail reported that a 55-year-old farmer was also subjected to lightning strikes when he was harvesting rice in Kalia upazila.The deceased is Modhu Gazi, son of Kashem Gazi hailing from Satkhira.