A weather system to our south is far enough away that we are avoiding its rain, but it's close enough that it's throwing a thin veil of clouds over us. Those clouds gave some of us in eastern Iowa an interesting sight: a halo around the sun. The halo appears as a circle that goes all the way around the sun.The air is cold where the clouds are, so they're made of ice crystals. In this case, they were six-sided ice crystals, and the sunlight bent just right as it passed through them. Haloes can appear any time of year,