Society's Child
Suspected gas explosion in China railway tunnel kills 12, injures 12
Press TV
Wed, 03 May 2017 06:39 UTC
Officials in Dafang County in Guizhou Province said on a local government website that those killed had been trapped inside the Qishanyan Tunnel after the Tuesday afternoon blast.
It took rescue teams 14 hours to recover the victims, most of them migrant workers, in an effort that ended early Wednesday.
High levels of the deadly gas carbon monoxide hampered the rescue.
The injured were taken to a hospital and the cause of the explosion was under investigation. Coal seams can emit methane, an explosive natural gas.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Morning sun halo appears in Iowa skies
- Suspected gas explosion in China railway tunnel kills 12, injures 12
- Arkansas city 'rocks' massive sinkhole
- New study suggests meteor showers sparked volcanic eruptions
- Nigel Farage pledges full support to Le Pen
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Seeing the light: Belgian MP slams sanctions after seeing 'Russia feeding the hungry' in Aleppo
- ISIL executes more of its own members in Deir Ezzur on treason charges as tensions rise among terrorist groups
- US contingency of 200 soldiers and military advisors arrive at Syria-Iraq borders
- Lifestyle changes can reverse Alzheimer's
- Eva Bartlett interview: Power outages and daily abuses in Gaza
- Could North Korea be the diversion for US-Jordan invasion of Syria?
- Another mole surfacing? FBI's court filing reveals grand jury targeted Killary's Blackberry emails
- Violence in Venezuela fueled by foreign governments and biased coverage
- US Congress stops funding for Ukraine's war-criminal, neo-Nazi Azov Battalion
- Putin tells Merkel Ukraine's Minsk peace process all but dead
- Beef prices soar from Mini Ice Age wheat losses in America
- Heavy rain and gales damage crops in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Newly identified dinosaur is earliest titanosaur on record
- New research: Scientists measure the mysterious force that makes crystals align
- Nigel Farage pledges full support to Le Pen
- Seeing the light: Belgian MP slams sanctions after seeing 'Russia feeding the hungry' in Aleppo
- ISIL executes more of its own members in Deir Ezzur on treason charges as tensions rise among terrorist groups
- US contingency of 200 soldiers and military advisors arrive at Syria-Iraq borders
- Could North Korea be the diversion for US-Jordan invasion of Syria?
- Another mole surfacing? FBI's court filing reveals grand jury targeted Killary's Blackberry emails
- Violence in Venezuela fueled by foreign governments and biased coverage
- US Congress stops funding for Ukraine's war-criminal, neo-Nazi Azov Battalion
- Putin tells Merkel Ukraine's Minsk peace process all but dead
- US troops could remain in Iraq after ISIS is defeated
- No, Hillary, you weren't screwed over by Comey and the Russians - you're just a horrible person
- House Republicans narrowly pass Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill
- Russia, Iran, and Turkey sign agreement on creation of Syria de-escalation zones - UPDATES
- FakeNews Facepalm: Macron files lawsuit, French prosecutor to probe influence of fake news on election
- Paul Craig Roberts - Washington creates shield against nuclear strike from Russia and China
- The Resistance's new persuasion: "Trump is crazy"
- Zakharova: Russia welcomes Facebook's plans to stop fake accounts from spreading fake news and disinfo
- Astana talks: Russia calls the bluff of Turkey and so-called Syrian opposition and wins
- Whipping up the bogeyman: Macron tells Le Pen he 'won't submit to Putin' but admits Russia is needed to solve conflicts
- Yemen is one of the many countries where US and Al-Qaeda are on the same side
- Suspected gas explosion in China railway tunnel kills 12, injures 12
- Eva Bartlett interview: Power outages and daily abuses in Gaza
- Fourth man accuses Seattle's mayor of paying him for sex
- Hong Kong police on high alert over threat of ISIS-inspired lone wolves attacks
- Gun culture in America: 16 children shot per day across US in 2012
- Italian woman stabbed to death by neighbor after allegedly training pet parrot to insult him
- California considering bill adding third gender option on state documents
- Catholic teacher found guilty of misconduct after frequently talking about sex in class
- More airline outrage: Family kicked off Delta flight, threatened with jail for refusing to yield seat held by young son
- FBI assisting in investigation of hate crime targeting African American students at American University
- 'Praise God it's not Russia this time!' Russian Embassy trolls May over Brussels election meddling claim
- Priming? UK police say schoolchildren should be trained how to respond in terrorist attacks
- 'Google Docs' phishing scam spreads like wildfire across web through disguised emails
- Sadist: Swedish sports coach on trial for tying up teen boys, placing plastic bags over their heads
- Indian village bans women from using mobile phones outside homes
- Could flying get any worse? American Airlines slashing economy legroom by 2 inches
- Former Palestinian prisoners of Israel describe what it's really like in Israeli jails
- Last surviving terrorist behind Iranian Embassy siege lives on welfare in south London
- SOTT Focus: The Muzzies Are Coming! Adopt a Refugee!
- Facebook owned WhatsApp suffers outages worldwide, triggers panic
- Newly identified dinosaur is earliest titanosaur on record
- Pentagon Papers: Will the real Daniel Ellsberg please stand up!
- The Stay Behinds: The truth regarding NATO's "secret armies"
- Ancient temple to mysterious Roman deity unearthed in Turkey
- Ice Age animal bones discovered during Los Angeles subway excavation
- What Zionists really mean when they say "there was no Palestine" - and why they're "not even wrong"
- Study suggests humans were in North America 100,000 years earlier than previously believed
- Mississippi historians: Around 20,000 freed slaves perished in barbaric Union Army's Devil's Punchbowl encampment
- Still think the US government is innocent? - Dr William Pepper reveals who really killed MLK
- Mythical sounding stories aren't always just flights of fancy - True story of volcanic eruption told by Aboriginals for 7,000 years
- Robert Wilton: How Jewish extremists hijacked the Russian revolution, aided by Germany
- What happened to the missing people of Pennsylvania?
- Early history and impact events in India
- Yeltsin was prevented from burying Lenin's body & demolishing his Mausoleum
- New study claims humans reached Americas 130,000 years ago
- Itty-bitty weavers: Wooden figures found with tiny looms in ancient Chinese tomb
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- New study suggests meteor showers sparked volcanic eruptions
- New research: Scientists measure the mysterious force that makes crystals align
- China plans to connect regions with 400kph bullet trains by 2020
- Cassini captures Saturn 'movie' in first Grand Finale dive
- Russia's answer to Boeing and Airbus: MC-21 airliner rolls off assembly room floor
- Windows 10 S forces you to use Edge and Bing
- The Amazon basin maybe an ancient ocean
- NASA's Cassini captures eerie noise between Saturn's rings
- Medieval monks may have helped transform aggressive wild poultry into friendly productive farm animals
- Neuralink wants to connect your brain to the internet using brain-machine interfaces
- Scientists working on synthetic DNA think it's only 5 years away
- Satellite electrical damage linked to tiny space rocks says new study
- Scientists find vast wave of hot gas rolling through the Perseus galaxy cluster
- Could there be remnants of ancient civilizations in our solar system?
- Bad news for global warming alarmists: New study about Antarctica shows there is greater ice accumulation than ice melt
- Just like in 'Star Wars,' this 'death star' laser really works
- 'Giant Hurricane' on Saturn: Cassini spacecraft brings 1st images back from epic ring dive
- SpaceX successfully lands first launch of top-secret military satellite
- Stray Wi-Fi signals allow spies to see inside closed rooms
- Study finds bonobos may be more closely linked to human ancestors than common chimpanzees
- Morning sun halo appears in Iowa skies
- Arkansas city 'rocks' massive sinkhole
- Beef prices soar from Mini Ice Age wheat losses in America
- Heavy rain and gales damage crops in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Sandstorm leaves Beijing with yellow skies and 'beyond index' pollution
- Tourist attacked by Komodo Dragon in Indonesia while taking photographs
- Study finds wild dolphins immune systems 'chronically activated' due to industrial pollution in sea water
- Record hailstorm strikes Nakhon Phanom, Thailand
- Unprecedented hailstorm strikes Sanandaj, Iran
- Thousands of cattle killed by spring snow storm in Colorado
- Stranded pilot whale found dead on Wassaw Island, Georgia
- Hundreds of millions of migrating birds killed in window strikes across America
- Alaska murre die-off followed by reproductive failure for survivors
- Flashback: Peer-reviewed survey of scientists reveal majority are skeptical of human-caused global warming
- Major flooding in Missouri kills at least 5; More rain expected
- U.S. Mid-South Rice: Floods sink 100,000 acre crop
- Other crop losses across the world due to cold & Mini Ice Age climate intensification
- Some coral reefs are adapting to 'climate change' just fine
- U.S. loses 30% of its wheat crop, first Mini Ice Age grain crop damage, global prices up
- Brazil - Record Cold Threatens Safrinha Corn
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Lifestyle changes can reverse Alzheimer's
- Why people who think juicing is healthy are wrong
- Surprising link discovered between blood sugar and glioma brain cancer
- US facing 'nationwide drinking water crisis' with 77mn exposed to unsafe water in 2015 - study
- Cholesterol myth busted again: 40-year-old previously unpublished trial shows lowered cholesterol increases mortality
- UK researchers investigating potential of cannabidiol to shrink brain tumors
- Smart phone usage worsens mental health conditions in teens
- Researchers find protein in blood that could be the first effective treatment for age-related heart failure
- Monsanto caught funding an army of genetically modified trolls
- At least 8 different drugs are likely to be found in your tap water
- Ebola ruled out as 'strange disease' hits southeastern Liberia; 11 dead
- Big Pharma influence: How would you feel if your doctor were bribed to give you a drug?
- Enhance deep sleep & memory with gentle sound waves
- More mad science: Franken-citrus coming to a store near you?
- Neurontin and Lyrica adverse effects: Brain damage, muscle injury and more
- Minding your mitochondrial power grid
- Higher risk of heart attack for certain blood groups
- 8 key benefits of swimming
- The 'Flab Jab' and other strange vaccines in the Big Pharma pipeline
- Erin Brockovich on the future of water - distilling toxins for truth
- This simple game helps reduce traumatic memory by 62%
- Good news for worrywarts: Fretting could be beneficial if used as a motivator for healthy behavior
- Study finds psychopathic personalities gravitate to business and economic degrees
- Listening to your heart (beat) can help you become more empathetic
- The secret to honesty revealed: it feels better
- Embracing vulnerability is the most powerful yoga
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- The miracle of the present moment
- The placebo effect can help mend a broken heart
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
Quote of the Day
In appearance US imperialism is very powerful but in reality it is nothing to be afraid of; it is a paper tiger.
Recent Comments
@ the compulsive hoarder; Thanks for your kind comment and the information on Ami Horowitz, I had not heard of him before your comment. I do...
It's very obvious the author of this article is a psyops expert working for the NSA or CIA. Well done! I'm surprised no one has yet figured it...
It took three people to write this article? Is that what it takes over at WaPo? How many WaPo writers does it take to change a light bulb?
Washington Post... sigh... This looks to be an advert ghost written by the diary industry. Fresh juice from real fruit is easily a better choice...
How strange that in meditation I perceive the very small and the very large as the first creatures to roam the planets.
Suspected gas explosion in China railway tunnel kills 12, injures 12Authorities say 12 people were killed and 12 injured after a suspected gas explosion in a railway tunnel under construction through a coal seam in southern China. Officials in Dafang County in...