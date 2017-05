The leader of al-Qaida' branch in Yemen said that his militants have often fought alongside Yemeni government factions — remarks that could embarrass the U.S.-backed coalition fighting the impoverished Arab country's Shiite rebels.

How many does this make now? Three? Four? Half a dozen? reports The AP on something that has been more or lessOn top of that, some of Hadi's associates have been sanctioned by our government for their connections to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).This shouldn't come as a surprise. There have been reports of collusion between coalition-backed forces and AQAP for years, and the coalition has made no secret that its priority in Yemen is fighting the Houthis and their allies.The only enemy the U.S. plausibly has in Yemen is the one that our government's policy has been helping to strengthen for over two years.The coalition hasn't been embarrassed by previous evidence that AQAP is on their side in this war, and it won't be embarrassed by more evidence showing the same thing.This should embarrass politicians from both parties that have backed the Saudis' atrocious intervention, and it should make the Trump administration halt its support for the war, but neither of those things is likely to happen.