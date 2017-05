© America Revealed

From the 2003 invasion of Iraq to current military action in Syria, the, despite evidence that their expansion has done little to stop terror groups.While the U.S. has long justified its presence in Syria with the need to fight off Daesh (ISIS) and other militant extremist groups,- notably Tom Friedman of the New York Times Though Friedman's policy suggestions may leave some Americans scratching their heads over the call to ignore the terror group that has ostensibly been the foundation of recent U.S. military involvement in the Middle East, it is not altogether surprising, as the U.S. establishment has oftenAs journalist Gareth Porter noted for Middle East Eye , the very idea thatessentially amounts to aSince 2001, the Pentagon and the CIA, as well as other security and intelligence bureaucracies, have deliberately sacrificed sensible counterterrorism policy in the name of pursuing their own institutional interests.One of the clearest examples of this methodology was the 2003 invasion of Iraq, as counterterrorism specialists in the U.S. knew A potential uptick in Islamic extremism did not dissuade top Pentagon officials from the U.S. occupation of Iraq., who some describe asinvented the justification that Iraq would become a "flytrap" for extremists, preventing them from spreading their influence elsewhere.as a 2005 intelligence assessment from the CIA later showed. The assessment, in contrast to the "flytrap" argument, found that the Iraq war had resulted in- not just in Iraq, but Another assessment released the following year found that those identifying as "jihadists" had become widely distributed geographically. This report predicted the growing terrorist threat ofand other agencies have aas continuous military conflict allows theirBetween 2001 and 2011, the U.S. spent $7.6 trillion on defense and homeland security. The Pentagon's base budget alone ballooned from $290.5 billion in 2001 to $526.1 billion in 2011. In 2013, $16.6 billion was requested by the intelligence community specifically for counterterrorism efforts.Following the Bush years and confronted with the "anti-war" Obama administration, national security bureaucracies wereinstead of large public wars like the invasion of Iraq., giving the CIA's burgeoning counterterrorism center (CTC) free reign to bomb any groups in Pakistan - and later Yemen - that were suspected of being linked to terrorism.While the CIA's focus on covert airstrikes benefited its bureaucracy, critics argued that the agency'sas a result. As the Washington Post noted in 2011 : "Critics, including some in the U.S. intelligence community, contend that the CIA's embrace of "kinetic" operations, as they are known, hasand undermined its ability to make sense of global developments such as the Arab Spring. Human rights groups go further, saying thethat the United States has historically demanded of its armed services."The CIA's CTC has benefited handsomely since the start of the "War on Terror," despite criticism of the center. With only 300 employees on the day of the Sept. 11 attacks, it now employs thousands.However, like the invasion of Iraq, the CTC'sThe CTC, despite former CIA director Michael Hayden's assertions to the contrary,However, 20 percent of the CTC's employees are said to work aswho scan for individuals to recruit, arrest or place in the crosshairs of a drone. The debacle hasin Yemen and strengthened the Yemeni terrorist group In light of these facts, it could be asserted that the CIA, as well as other military and intelligence agencies, have waged conflict not to maintain national security, but toIn Porter's words: "it is because they had to sacrifice the priority of countering al-Qaeda to maintain the alliances, the facilities and the operations on which their continued power and resources depend."