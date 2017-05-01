April 27th it was -6C on Greenalnd where NSIDC claims there was the first day of melting on the Greenland ice cap. This I personally consider a Fake Melt Day shown on NSIDC's Greenland page to prevent a new record being set for the latest day to begin melting. That doesn't fit the global warming narrative, plus I now feel they are trying to do damage control on the new Mini Ice Age intensifying.