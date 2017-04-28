© qudspress



Israel participates in the war in Syria in various forms, which include using weapons against Syrian army positions and directly supporting terrorist groups which fight against government troops, Assad told Venezuelan Telesur broadcaster.; first, by direct aggression, particularly by using warplanes, artillery, or missiles against Syrian Army positions. Second,i.e. allowing them to conduct military exercises in the areas it controls. It also provides them with medical assistance in its hospitals," Assad said, as quoted by Sana news agency.According to Assad, there is evidence published in the internet which shows Israel's role in supporting terrorist groups in Syria.Earlier in the day, a large explosion was reported near the international airport in Damascus. IIsraeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said the strike is in line with Israel's policy of targeting Hezbollah's arms deliveries in Syria, but stopped short of saying Israel was responsible for the strikes. Hezbollah was established in the 1980s in Lebanon and is a designated terrorist organization in Israel, the United States and other nations.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has refused to comment on the incident.Tensions between Israel and Syria regularly escalate to hostility, with IDF planes striking targets in Syria in response to cross-border fire incidents and attacking groups, which Israel deems hostile, inside the country.