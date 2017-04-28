Puppet Masters
Assad: Israel is providing weaponry & logistic support to terrorists in Syria
Sputnik
Fri, 28 Apr 2017 12:33 UTC
Israel participates in the war in Syria in various forms, which include using weapons against Syrian army positions and directly supporting terrorist groups which fight against government troops, Assad told Venezuelan Telesur broadcaster.
"It is playing this role in different forms; first, by direct aggression, particularly by using warplanes, artillery, or missiles against Syrian Army positions. Second, it is supporting terrorists in two ways: first by providing direct support in the form of weapons, and second by providing logistic support, i.e. allowing them to conduct military exercises in the areas it controls. It also provides them with medical assistance in its hospitals," Assad said, as quoted by Sana news agency.
According to Assad, there is evidence published in the internet which shows Israel's role in supporting terrorist groups in Syria.
Earlier in the day, a large explosion was reported near the international airport in Damascus. Initial reports said the explosion was the result of an Israeli airstrike on a Hezbollah supply hub.
Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said the strike is in line with Israel's policy of targeting Hezbollah's arms deliveries in Syria, but stopped short of saying Israel was responsible for the strikes. Hezbollah was established in the 1980s in Lebanon and is a designated terrorist organization in Israel, the United States and other nations.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has refused to comment on the incident.
Tensions between Israel and Syria regularly escalate to hostility, with IDF planes striking targets in Syria in response to cross-border fire incidents and attacking groups, which Israel deems hostile, inside the country.
Comment: The Kremlin's Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has also made a public statement urging Israel to begin respecting Syrian sovereignty:
"We urge the State of Israel to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and refrain from taking any steps that could lead to more escalation in the already troubled region", Peskov was heard saying.
He also denied reports on preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump that was supposed to take place this month.
- Israeli policymakers say ISIS is a 'useful tool' in undermining Syria
- Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon confirms Israel's collaboration with ISIS in Syria
Ah so this explains the "north korea supplied chemical weapons to syria" fake news doing the rounds. It's the perfect foil to obscure this actual news story...
What I don't get is why, say Assad's forces don't document evidence that would tie Israel (and the US) to the support we know Isis is receiving? We've seen supply drops, and a German journalist proved that Isis was getting supplies via convoy from Turkey. But surely they could document munitions, weapons and serial numbers that would directly link to those supplying the terrorists?
