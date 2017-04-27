"It has been punctuated this week by a weird, long plume of moisture spanning almost the entire Pacific Ocean Basin, piped into the West Coast, including Seattle, from near the Philippines.



"If that [heavy precipitation as far south as northern California] isn't depressing enough ...



"But this nearly seven-month stretch has challenged the patience of even long-time residents ..."

Expect the dialogue to once again morph into something seemingly more nefarious and/or insidious, switching from global warming - > climate change - > climate "weirding":Inspiring, isn't it? Woe. Angst. Hang-wringing. "Weird". Unusual. Depressing. In the literary realm, word choices designed to elicit a specific response or emotion is known as connotation. Among the AGW crowd, it almost always takes the form of hyperbole—extravagant exaggeration meant to sway the casual reader to the perils of climate change.In grade school most of us read the Aesop fable, "The Boy Who Cried Wolf". In it, a shepherd boy repeatedly cries out "Wolf! Wolf!" and then laughs at the villagers who run out to chase away the threat. Only after being repeatedly lied to do the villagers ignore the real threat, when a wolf appears and steals away a sheep.In the same way, the aggressively dramatic hyperbole employed by climate change proponents dulls our senses to distinguish between normal weather and climatic variability and potentially real human-induced climate change.Like the villagers in Aesop's fable, we all need to beware false narratives. Eventually the climate will change, but to what is anyone's guess. Should it be, as Robert says, "Not By Fire But By Ice", a great many people will have been duped into needless anxiety while being left behind.