Less than 24 hours after the publication of the results of the first round of the presidential election in France, irregularities are being reported on both sides. In some places, there is fear of a rigged election.In the aftermath of the first round of the French presidential election, irregularities were seen in broad daylight. On Monday, many media reported an unusual incident. In effect, thousands of voters were removed from the lists without their knowledge. The events took place in Strasbourg.The information was confirmed by Strasbourg town hall which referred toin a city of 270,000 people. According to Le Monde, many voters were surprised to discover that they were no longer registered to vote in their polling stations.Addressing the press, Pierre Laplane, Director General of the City of Strasbourg, explains:The same incident has been reported in other parts of France. On Monday, Le Parisien reports that. Le Parisien states that the persons who were struck off did not present a valid address.The persons concerned expressed their dismay by contacting a judge. "I'm really not happy. It is such an important election," lamented Pierre Léveque, one of the delegates of Strasbourg. ". To be told now that I am canceled, I find it really intolerable," said Brigitte, a resident of Queue-en-Brie.In addition to this situation, many citizens received two voter cards because they had not been removed from the lists of their former dwelling. According to LCI, which cites testimonies on social networks, about 500,000 people seem to have appeared twice on the electoral rolls.Another unusual fact related to the irregularity in some polling stations included the disappearance of bulletins in Marseille. On Monday, the newspaper La Provence revealed that the city of Marseille published the results of the first round a little late.