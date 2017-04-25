Society's Child
Jewish "anti-Semite-for-hire" charged with 100 bomb threats against Jewish facilities
Sputnik
Mon, 24 Apr 2017 16:51 UTC
The unnamed teenager is also charged with attempted blackmail against Delaware Republican state Senator Ernesto Lopez, after the latter condemned the bomb threats. The teenager arranged to have illegal drugs delivered to the senator's house in an attempt to run him afoul of the law.
The Israeli Justice Ministry claimed that the teen intended to sow widespread discord and panic by continuously causing emergency teams to respond to the false threats, as well as by causing evacuations, searches and other disruptions, according to the Jerusalem Post. As a result many flights were canceled or subjected to emergency landings.
The teenager is also accused of using the internet to sell access to proprietary or sensitive data, and offered his services to place threats against locations (including police stations, schools, and airports) chosen by anonymous buyers, who paid him in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin.
The teen hacker did not limit his for-hire activities to simple threat-making, however, as he also dealt in illegal drugs and sold software cracks to create counterfeit documentation — including visas — as well as the means to easily hack social media accounts. Recipes for poison manufacture, explosives and even content containing child pornography were found on hardware attributed to the teen.
Gleaning some $225,000 in bitcoin for his activities, the teen at one point hired two additional contractors to meet the heavy demand for his services.
His airline bomb threat targets included a flight carrying the Boston Celtics basketball team, and a European flight that saw jet fighters from the French Air Force scrambled as escort.
An extradition request by the United States has been turned down by Israel.
The teenager has been seen as almost singlehandedly overturning an increasingly accepted narrative that anti-Semitism was on the rise across the world, and in the US particularly. The teen, in making thousands of anti-Semitic threats, including of bombings and other hate crimes, created an impression that multiple sources were increasing their anti-Jewish threat-making activity when, in fact, much of the hysteria was brought about by one person.
The lawyer for the defense argued that, while the teen hacker was shown to have a high IQ, he concurrently had the emotional intelligence of a five-year-old.
Reports indicate that prosecution will ask for unusually harsh sentencing for the crimes.
Comment: We wonder who those "anonymous buyers" might have been... Who benefits from the fake narrative that "anti-Semitism" is on the rise?
RT has more info:
Michael Ron David Kadar ... has been held in Israel since his March 23 arrest following an investigation by the FBI and Israeli police. His crimes were committed over the Internet from Israel, according to reports, at times using computers in other countries.
He's accused of using a powerful antenna to harness nearby Wi-Fi routers and employed voice-masking techniques to make the threats.
On April 21, Kadar was charged in US federal court in Florida with 28 counts of threatening calls and false information. He was also charged with three counts of cyberstalking in an indictment out of federal court in Georgia.
Kadar was not named in the Israeli indictment based on his age when the offenses occurred, but he was named in the US indictment.
...
Kadar attempted to extort money from Delaware state Senator Ernesto Lopez and threatened to kidnap and kill the children of George Little, a former Pentagon and CIA spokesman, according to prosecutors.
Kadar also is accused of targeting several British Jewish schools from February 2016 to March 2017. The Jewish Museum in London was evacuated in February after a bomb threat that officials said was connected to Kadar.
...
Kadar is accused of calling 48 police stations with fake emergencies, claiming people were being held hostage at certain addresses. He also threatened the Israel consulate in Miami, Florida, and a hospital in New Jersey.
Kadar's lawyer says he "suffers from a brain tumor that may have had an effect on his cognitive functions."
"This is a young person that because of his very, very serious medical condition didn't serve in the army, didn't go to high school, didn't go to elementary school," said Galit Bash, according to CBS News.
His lawyer has also said Kadar has a high IQ but very low emotional intelligence. His American-born mother told Israel's Channel 2 that Kadar has autism.
"He can't control it," she said, according to BBC News. "He can't think straight."
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Jewish "anti-Semite-for-hire" charged with 100 bomb threats against Jewish facilitiesOn Monday a court in Jerusalem charged a teenager with dual citizenship in the US and Israel, with making 100 bomb threats against Jewish institutions in in the country, part of an estimated 2000...