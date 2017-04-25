Hundreds of scientists and doctors from around the world who are now publishing studies that raise concerns about vaccine safety share this sentiment. Dr. Christopher Shaw, a professor at the University of British Columbia in the Department of Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, and Visual Sciences, is one such scientist. Regarding the HPV vaccine, he writes, "It is a vaccine that's been highly marketed, the benefits are over-hyped, and the dangers are underestimated." (source)
Industry insiders also agree. Here is a clip taken from the One More Girl documentary, a film that explores the Gardasil vaccine, which was designed to prevent Human Papillomavirus. In it, Dr. Peter Rost, a former vice president of one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world (Pfizer), shares the truth about the ties between the medical and pharmaceutical industry.
When it comes to the science, Robert F. Kennedy is currently focusing on one (out of many) concerns regarding current vaccination, which is mercury, one of the most dangerous toxins known to man — 100 times more poisonous than lead. He recently held a press conference at the National Press Club bringing this point up, offering a $100,000 reward for any scientist, journalist, or doctor to present a study showing that it is safe to inject mercury into babies. And it's a difficult task, considering hundreds of studies (that were also present at the press conference in print form) show it isn't safe at all, and can significantly increase the risk of developing neuro-degenerative disorders.
The same goes for aluminum adjuvented vaccines. Aluminum has been being added to vaccines for approximately 90 years, and still the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and vaccine manufacturers have not conducted or included any appropriate toxicity studies/testing to prove its safety.
A fairly recent meta-analysis published in the journal Bio Med Research International determined:
The studies upon which the CDC relies and over which it exerted some level of control report that there is no increased risk of autism from exposure to organic Hg in vaccines, and some of these studies even reported that exposure to Thimerosal appeared to decrease the risk of autism. These six studies are in sharp contrast to research conducted by independent researchers over the past 75+ years that have consistently found Thimerosal to be harmful. As mentioned in the Introduction section, many studies conducted by independent investigators have found Thimerosal to be associated with neurodevelopmental disorders. Considering that there are many studies conducted by independent researchers which show a relationship between Thimerosal and neurodevelopmental disorders, the results of the six studies examined in this review, particularly those showing the protective effects of Thimerosal, should bring into question the validity of the methodology used in the studies.(source)This topic gained a lot more attention within the mainstream a couple of years ago, when Dr. William Thompson, a senior scientist at the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), revealed that the CDC has known about a link between autism and vaccines for a long time. He even provided personal examples where his colleagues and superiors disposed of important data. This was a huge story, and I am mentioning it here because Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also a lawyer and represented Dr. Thompson when he had to invoke whistleblower protection status. What makes this even more eye opening is that Dr. Thompson authored multiple CDC studies completely debunking a link between vaccines and autism (Thompson, et al. 2007, Price, et al. 2010, Destefano, et al. 2004).
He said it was "the lowest point" in his career when he "went along with that paper." He went on to say that he and the other authors "didn't report significant findings" and that he is "completely ashamed" of what he did. He was "complicit and went along with this," and regrets that he has "been a part of the problem." (source)(source)(source)
A study with revised information and no data omitted was published by Dr. Brian Hooker (a contact of Dr. Thompson) in the peer reviewed journal Translational Neurodegeneration, and it found a 340% increased risk of autism in African American boys receiving the Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. The study has since been retracted.
You can read the full study here.
"Despite their long use as active agents of medicines and fungicides, the safety levels of these substances have never been determined, either for animals or for adult humans—much less for fetuses, newborns, infants, and children."The Interview
-Dr. Jose G. Dores, a professor at the University of Brasilia's Department of Nutritional Sciences (source)
In the interview below, RFK brings up a number of good points, but it's important to remember there are many other issues regarding vaccine safety that demand our attention.
Many of these issue are brought up in an article we published a few years ago, which should provide you a general overview of: Why More & More Parents Are Choosing Not To Vaccine Their Children.
One point I'd like to touch upon from the short interview below deals with how, after 1989, pharmaceutical companies received complete protection from wrongdoing, which meant they stood to make significantly more money. Even with all of the modern day examples of scientific fraud, they were and are always protected. This means that they can literally do anything they want, and approve anything they want, while at the same time claiming it's beneficial to human health.
Related CE Article written by RFK: New Study Finds DTP Vaccine Increases Mortality In Young Infants 5 to 10 fold compared to unvaccinated infants.
"I'm pro-vaccine, and I've never said anything anti-vaccine, but I've read the science, and the science is very clear."
RFK gives eye-opening interview on the dangers of vaccines on Tucker CarlsonRobert F. Kennedy Jr was recently a guest on Tucker Carlson's show for Fox News, and in it he revealed it was only the second time he'd ever been allowed to discuss the dangers of vaccines on such...