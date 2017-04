© Ruptly

Protests, violence and vandalism flared up in Paris as results of the first round of the tight presidential race were being counted, footage captured by RT's Ruptly agency shows.Others rush to help the woman, who cries in pain and struggles to get up, but eventually remains helplessly lying on the ground. An ambulance crew then arrives to take away the young protester, who seems to have suffered serious injuries.Another Ruptly clip shows cars burning near Paris's Stalingrad metro station, hours after the city witnessed scenes of protests and clashes in its very center.which saw the liberal centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen advance into the second round.AFP reported that at least five vehicles were burned out in the Saint-Martin-République area.on the Place de la Bastille in the center of the French capital on Sunday night after the announcement of preliminary results, AFP reported "We came to protest against the masquerade that represents this election," a protester told AFP on condition of anonymity.The demonstration, dubbed #NuitDesBarricades (Night of the Barricades) against both Macron and Le Pen, soon resulted in clashes between protesters and police. At least two protesters, including a 15-year-old girl, were reportedly injured in the scuffles.At least three people were arrested, according to a police prefecture. Police, in turn, deployed tear gas against the demonstrators.An organizer of the rally reportedly called upon everyone to come to protest "against Marine and against Macron."he shouted via the microphone.