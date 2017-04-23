BBC shows its faith in al-Qaeda after terror attack kills 126 in Aleppo
Sott.net
Sat, 22 Apr 2017 19:00 UTC
The very first thing to be said is that the BBC in the above mentioned article (linked above) makes absolutely no reference to terrorism. It doesn't use the words 'terrorists' or 'terrorism' even once. The only thing we get is "bomb attack", "attack" or "bus attack". We should all justifiably be outraged that the innocent civilians of this henious act aren't even afforded the dignity of being named victims of terrorism.
The article makes no comments on the horror of children's suffering who made up over 50% of the deaths. Apart from the description of 68 killed, the only reference to this attack being unconscionable is a quote from Pope Francis, saying it was a "vile attack on fleeing refugees".
This is what you call 'de-weaponising propaganda'. The natural reaction of most people to this event is that it is likely the work of the "Syrian rebels," and such a huge loss of life would draw quick criticism of the West's support for these jihadi mercenaries. So to protect Western government assets in Syria, the BBC attempts to obfuscate the truth with innocuous descriptions, while pursuing other angles that subtly shift responsibility from the US-backed terrorists to the Syrian government.
To take the heat out of public rage towards the 'rebels', the BBC report states that "no group has claimed responsibility for the bus attack." But by saying no "group" the BBC is muddying the waters. We can say there are only two groups who could be responsible; forces under the control of Bashar Al-Assad and the opposition forces. But there are many different groups that make up the 'opposition forces'.
While it may be conjecture at the moment to categorically point the finger of blame, it can be said with confidence that it was very likely some element of 'the opposition'. While the BBC casually points out with a one liner that no one has stepped forward to claim responsibility, it coincidentally forgets that we are in the midst of an epic public relations battle being waged in the war on Syria. What opposition individual militia, let alone alliance of fighters are going to confess to gruesomely murdering 68 children?
Idlib governorate, in which the attack took place, has been under the control of Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (Al-Nusra) led Salafi-Jihadists since early 2015, who have imposed a virtual Islamist emirate in the province. The extremist ideology prevailing in the region only hardened after the agreement for hard line opposition fighters to relocate to Idlib following the liberation of Aleppo.
Space is at a premium in any article by the BBC, but given their scant coverage of the deaths of children, surely they have space to devote to exposing the extremist nature of the "rebels" who are likely responsible.
They could have told us that Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) a hardline Salafist coalition emerged from the infighting that plagued the Jihadists in early 2017. HTS is ostensibly led by Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham and includes the infamous Nour Al-Din Al-Zenki who beheaded a 12 year old boy who was unfortunate enough to fall into their clutches. Al-Zenki has emerged as one of the names alleged to be behind the terrorist attack. The BBC could have mentioned Al-Zenki, but instead opted for vague non committed statements in the face of an event which would, if the truth were told, elicit great outrage and emotion. Obviously only attacks instantly blamed on Bashar Al-Assad, such as the chemical weapons incident at Khan Shekhoun, are written in a way to draw out our outrage.
Or they could have kept it simple: 'The "rebels" are led by Al-Qaeda, the group that murdered 3000 people on 9/11'.
Having done its best to nullify our senses and obfuscate responsibility for this truly grotesque act of terrorism, the BBC amazingly begins the game of blame shifting.
The BBC tells us that their Middle East correspondent, Lina Sinjab "said it was not clear how the vehicle could have reached the area without government permission."
This single sentence is a real contender for the 2017 award for insulting everyone's intelligence. The buses were evacuating people from "rebel" controlled areas. The only permission required for vehicles, or anything else for that matter, to be in the area comes from the terrorists who almost certainly are responsible for this atrocity. Apparently the BBC has also forgotten the many incidences of "ISIS" and other 'rebel' groups in Syria killing people who attempted to flee their areas of control.
Next the article says:
"But there is also no evidence that rebels were involved in the attack, as the government claims."
We should all be overjoyed that the BBC has discovered that evidence is required before accusations are made. It is a pity they didn't discover this basic principle on 3 April. If so, they, like virtually all mainstream media and western politicians wouldn't have accused Assad of gassing civilians in Khan Shekhoun on 4 April, without any evidence whatsoever.
Finally, to steer the reader's thoughts towards the possibility of this being a government attack the article says:
"It would not be in the rebels' interest, our correspondent says, as they were waiting for their own supporters to be evacuated from the other towns."
But the BBC's insightful journalist then pulls the rug out from under her own argument by saying the "exchange later resumed, with coaches reaching safety on both sides."
If the government perpetrated the attack to blame the opposition, we might expect it would refuse to continue the evacuation of the towns it has besieged, Madaya and Al-Zabadani. But it did not.
The demolition of the argument is complete when we are told:
"A previous attempt at mutual evacuations failed in December when rebels burnt coaches due to be sent to the towns"
So the "rebels" have done this before. Not in a different situation in another location, but in the very same location when they jubilantly sang and shouted as they burned buses that were due to evacuate people from these long suffering towns.
I and many others would strongly argue this was in the interests of the terrorists. As far as the Western press and the NATO/Israel/Gulf state backers of the terrorist groups in Syria are concerned, if blame can't be falsely apportioned to Assad, then attacks against civilians in Syria aren't really worth condemning.
On the other hand, it would be a disaster for Assad, already beleaguered over accusations on Khan Shekhoun - despite no concrete evidence- if the attack was blamed on him. The pressure on him to step down, already immense, would reach fever pitch. So a false flag may very well be in the "rebels interest."
In a sane, rational world, to carry this off successfully as a false flag would have little chance of success. However, the protagonists seeking regime change are far from sane and rational. The propaganda is ubiquitous. The terrorists and their backers know they have a compliant western media, all too willing to please in acting as government propaganda mouth pieces. This attack is likely to be a precursor however, with another false flag involving chemical weapons to come.
Paul is a budding freelance writer who currently works in the welfare industry in Melbourne, Australia.
Areas of interest include: Russia/US conflict, wars in the Middle East, particularly Syria, the conflict in Ukraine, the occupation of Palestine by Israel, the damage to our economies from the global financial markets, the debt trap imposed on states by bankers seeking to privatize assets and "reform" economies while they line their pockets with cash and impoverish local populations.
Reader Comments
Nothing quite compares to the artistry and beauty of mother nature, truly amazing :o)
but what is all the solar radiation coming through our wavering magnetic field going to do to the planet?! More to point, what is causing it to waver!!?
..."A dark croissant-shaped hole has opened up in the sun's atmosphere, and it is spewing a stream of solar wind into space. Researchers call this a 'coronal hole'. Solar rotation is turning the coronal hole toward Earth. The stream of EM solar wind pouring from it will swing around and hit our planet in early February, possibly sparking polar magnetic storms. It is possible that the current weather patterns are indeed connected as solar winds should be impacting earth anytime now.
The solar wind is pretty much a constant, however, such coronal holes can cause an increase in the low rate of EM activity of our Sun, which ordinarily wouldn't have such a dramatic effect. However when we couple the EM influence of the ongoing Cosmic Cometary visitors, it means the poles are becoming gradually more and more unstable, leading to imbalances, slippage and eventual pole reversal or even temporary removal of the earth's IMF. This would allow for a greater level of solar wind and EM penetrations into our atmosphere due to the fluctuating strength and position of our IMF.
I agree wholeheartedly that this type of ongoing activity is driving our planet towards an assortment of catastrophes, such as we see with the second explosion of the Japanese Volcano, and the increased volcanic, earthquakes and mass die-off activity...which does make me wonder if the mass die off's are occurring to animals more sensitive and attuned to IMF, due to temporary holes opening up in the locality of the mass deaths, such as we see evidenced here. That certainly would explain a lot, such as, the recent report concerning 750 parrots spontaneously dying inside of an sealed aircraft. The aircraft need not have noticed any anomalies on it’s instruments, anomalous activity or be affected by such a hole in the IMF, simply because it wasn't designed to use the IMF as the birds, yet the effects would have been devastating to the birds, whether inside or outside of the plane due to their quantum entanglement to the IMF.
My apologies, this should have been my first comment, thanks for the nudge :o
I just caught this and hoped for a second opinion, I'm unsure what to make of these myself.
[Link]
...your first comment is the only one that should be "first" on such an article. Let us admire this wonderful Nature while we can... and if it means more harm to come, well, it can't be worse than the harm we inflict ourselves every day.
I monitor the HF radio bands & over the past 2 or 3 months the background radio noise levels have increase quite a bit. I’ve puzzled over this a little because sun spot counts are low, the 10cm SFU has been low for quite some time but yet we have a lot of activity in the upper atmosphere & this can be heard as noise sometimes on certain frequency bands.
"GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH: NOAA forecasters estimate a 60% chance of polar geomagnetic storms on Feb. 3rd. They say a high-speed solar wind stream and a CME could hit Earth's magnetic field on Wednesday--a double whammy almost certain to spark some degree of geomagnetic activity. High-latitude sky watchers should be alert for auroras."
So I would expect more radio noise over the next 24-48hrs :o)
I was also admiring and thinking about the beautiness of this and other phenomena, and what Joe said was also very good nudge for me, and I agree with the way Appollynon took it. Things are what they are, yeah, they are nice, but it might bring a lot of catastrophes to our planet. Now I wonder, could there be any relationship between breaking magnetósphere and breaking the path through which the PTB use technology for mind control? And that, together with other magnetic alteration as others already said int he comments of other articles, be one of the reason people began to rebel, such as middle east case?
Just .......................................Awsome!
In the UK they are financially invested in the so called truth, they pay a license fee each year and if they don't are fined or threat of prison sentence. Strange one has to pay for social programming and propaganda, lies disguised as truth
Death of innocents, children after being denied food and water coerced by a few treats to there death. We are truly living in hell and a media without conscience when this is not condemned throughout the Western Media a crime against humanity.
BBC shows its faith in al-Qaeda after terror attack kills 126 in AleppoThe BBC truly outdid itself with a vile piece of fake journalism on the occasion of the recent horrific deaths of 126 people, including 68 children, on buses taking people out of the US-backed...