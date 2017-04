© Larry Hogan‏ / Twitter

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) signed several bills that intend to make it easier to prosecute rape cases and protect sexual crime victims.On Tuesday, Hogan signed 211 bills into law during a ceremony at the state house, including SB 217 , or "Criminal Law - Sexual Offenses - Physical Resistance," which"Making Maryland safer begins with making sure that we have a criminal justice system that holds offenders accountable for their actions and the harm they cause, while also supporting victims and the community in the process of healing," Hogan said in a press release Previously, victims of rape had to prove they did not consent and that their resistance was overcome by "force, or the threat of force," according to Section 3-303 of Maryland Criminal Law.A 2016 BuzzFeed investigation into the Baltimore County Police Department found that the language in the law often allowed police to dismiss rape charges as "unfounded" if they believed that there wasn't enough evidence that the victim fought back.The investigation states that even if a victim submitted to sexual acts out of fear for their life, the assailant was able to "walk away without so much as a police interrogation." Out of the 42 "unfounded" cases Buzzfeed investigated, 15 were dismissed because the victim did not resist enough.The bill, signed Tuesday, amends the law, specifically stating, "evidence of physical resistance by a victim is not required to prove that a sexual crime was committed."The bill was unanimously passed by both the State House and Senate before Hogan signed it into law Tuesday.All of the laws signed Tuesday will take effect on October 1.