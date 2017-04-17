Gardasil (HPV vaccine) has never been proven to prevent a single case of cervical cancer, but as the most profitable vaccine ever created it is increasingly being mandated despite having an atrocious safety record.
At the present time, there are over 100 bills in play around the country which seek to mandate or eliminate exemptions for vaccines. In NY state, there is a bill to mandate HPV vaccine for all students entering the 6th grade. HPV vaccination is already mandated in Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Our children are sicker than they have ever been, plagued by immune dysfunction and neurodevelopmental disorders. Meanwhile, in the name of stamping out infectious diseases, which has succeeded exactly once in over 80 years of trying, the CDC is recommending that all children be protected against viruses that might cause a very few of them to get cancer in 30 or 40 years. In the process, they must get 3 injections containing a big slug of an aluminum adjuvant, plus foreign DNA.
Every vaccine that is mandated is a huge windfall for the manufacturer, who bears no liability in the U.S. In the case of the HPV vaccine, the retail price is about $500 for the three shots. Merck has reported sales of over a billion dollars a year since 2007 from the push to vaccinate teens.
There are two vaccines for HPV in use. Gardasil, approved in 2006, prevents 4 subtypes of HPV (6,11,16 and 18). Cervarix prevents 2 strains (16 and 18) and has been widely used in Europe. Persistent infection with HPV 16 and 18 is seen in 70% of cervical cancers in white women. Subtypes 6 and 11 cause genital warts. HPV related cancers in black women most frequently involve different subtypes, something that has been completely ignored when recommending this vaccine for all teenagers.
From Medscape Oct 2013: Vaccines Do Not Cover Most Common HPV Types in Black Women For whites with CIN1, the most frequent HPV subtypes were 16, 18, 56, 39, and 66. But for blacks with CIN1, the most frequent HPV subtypes were 33, 35, 58, and 68... In CIN2/3, HPV 16, 18, 33, 39, and 59 were the most common genotypes detected in white women, whereas HPV 31, 35, 45, 56, 58, 66, and 68 were the most prevalent in African American women.Gardasil 9 was approved recently. It prevents 9 strains of HPV (6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58). It is advertised as prevention for 90% of cervical cancers, no mention of racial disparity. There is no post marketing data on it yet. It contains 500 mcg of the aluminum adjuvant per dose compared to 225 mcg in Gardasil. It also contains polysorbate 80. Concerns have been raised about the impact of polysorbate 80 on the gut microbiome and animal studies have suggested that it might promote colitis, metabolic syndrome and infertility.
Here are numbers directly from the Gardasil 9 package insert.
"Out of the 13,236 individuals who were administered GARDASIL 9 and had safety follow-up, 305 reported a serious adverse event; representing 2.3% of the population. As a comparison, of the 7,378 individuals who were administered GARDASIL and had safety follow-up, 185 reported a serious adverse event; representing 2.5% of the population.These numbers are pretty shocking, especially when you consider the source is well known for scientific fraud and data manipulation in the pursuit of profit.
In all of the clinical trials with GARDASIL 9 subjects were evaluated for new medical conditions potentially indicative of a systemic autoimmune disorder. In total, 2.4% (321/13,234) of GARDASIL 9 recipients and 3.3% (240/7,378) of GARDASIL recipients reported new medical conditions potentially indicative of systemic autoimmune disorders, which were similar to rates reported following GARDASIL, AAHS control, or saline placebo in historical clinical trials."
The results are dismissed as being similar to placebo. Here is the study composition from the Gardasil package insert: Gardasil N = 15,706; AAHS control N = 13,023, saline placebo N = 594. So 95% of the placebo group was given "AAHS Control = Amorphous Aluminum Hydroxyphosphate Sulfate". This is the most common tactic used to prove vaccines are safe. A true placebo or comparison to an unvaccinated control group is never used. The adjuvant alone doesn't prevent the infection, but it confounds the safety data.
In the case of Gardasil 9, it seems to have been tested against Gardasil as a control. There is mention of a single small clinical trial of 12-26 year old girls, all of whom had already had 3 doses of Gardasil, presumably without problems, which tested Gardasil 9 (608 subjects) vs saline placebo (305 subjects). This is industry standard. They never test vaccines against a true placebo. They test them against other vaccines and adjuvants alone. Scientific sleight of hand to sell pharmaceuticals. With drugs, the vaccine manufacturers consider having to pay up for fraud every so often the price of doing business. With vaccines they are protected from even this.
Compare the number of serious adverse events to the rates of HPV related cancer reported by the CDC. From 2004-2008, the rate of cervical cancer for white women was 7.4 cases per 100,000. Gardasil was tested on mostly white people, 55% and 98% in the 2 study populations from which the safety data is derived. Therefore, if we vaccinate a 100,000 white girls now, and they are not already infected, we might prevent 7.4 cases of cervical cancer in 20-40 years, if the vaccine protection doesn't wear off before another exposure. And all of those cases were preventable with screening. Against thousands of young women harmed in the here and now.
More 2004-2008 CDC data for white people with HPV related cancers per 100,000 people. These are cases for which we don't have screening. Click on the links to see the data for other races: anal cancer incidence was 2 women and 1.1 men (90% of anal cancers are HPV related), vaginal cancer 0.4 cases (70% HPV related), vulvar cancer 1.4 cases (70% HPV related), penile cancer 0.8 cases (60% HPV related), oropharyngeal cancer 1.4 women and 6.4 men (70% HPV related). Total targeted cases, roughly 70% of 13.5 cases, or 9.5 cases per 100,000, not all caused by vaccine preventable subtypes, and assumes long term immunity which the vaccine doesn't provide. Merck promises at least 4.5 years of protection. In reality, boosters will be required to maintain protection and adverse reactions will probably increase with subsequent doses.
Therefore, if we vaccinate a 100,000 white girls now, and they are not already infected, we might prevent 5 cases of cervical cancer and 9.5 cases of other HPV related cancers in 20-40 years, if the vaccine protection doesn't wear off before another exposure. The attempt to prevent those cancers can be expected to cost 5800 serious adverse events and new cases of autoimmunity, based on Merck's own numbers. A serious adverse event is a reaction to a medical product resulting in death, permanent impairment or disability, hospitalization or ER visit with life threatening problem. Here is the FDA's definition: What is a Serious Adverse Event?
Here is the post marketing experience. According to the manufacturer:
- Blood and lymphatic system disorders: Autoimmune hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, lymphadenopathy.
- Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders: Pulmonary embolus.
- Gastrointestinal disorders: Nausea, pancreatitis, vomiting.
- General disorders and administration site conditions: Asthenia, chills, death, fatigue, malaise.
- Immune system disorders: Autoimmune diseases, hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions, bronchospasm, and urticaria.
- Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders: Arthralgia, myalgia.
Nervous system disorders: Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, dizziness, Guillain-Barré syndrome, headache, motor neuron disease, paralysis, seizures, syncope (including syncope associated with tonic-clonic movements and other seizure-like activity) sometimes resulting in falling with injury, transverse myelitis.
- Infections and infestations: Cellulitis.
- Vascular disorders: Deep venous thrombosis.
There are quite a few papers in the literature suggesting a causal relationship between HPV vaccination and various diseases.
Premature ovarian failure:
- Premature ovarian failure 3 years after menarche in a 16-year-old girl following human papillomavirus vaccination.
- Human papilloma virus vaccine and primary ovarian failure: another facet of the autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants.
- Demyelinating disease and vaccination of the human papillomavirus
- CNS demyelination and quadrivalent HPV vaccination.
- Demyelinating disease and polyvalent human papilloma virus vaccination.
- Guillain-Barré syndrome after Gardasil vaccination: data from Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System 2006-2009.
- Postural tachycardia syndrome following human papillomavirus vaccination
- Peripheral Sympathetic Nerve Dysfunction in Adolescent Japanese Girls Following Immunization with the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine
- Human papillomavirus vaccine and systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Systemic lupus erythematosus following HPV immunization or infection?
The Gardasil 9 prescribing information clearly states that the vaccine has "not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity". Why might this be a concern?
The immunogenic component of the HPV vaccine is the L1 capsid protein produced by a recombinant Sacchyromyces yeast. The L1 protein is a self assembling capsid protein, producing a VLP (virion like particle), capsid without DNA, also known as a pseudovirion. This sounds well and good, but it turns out the vaccine does contain not only L1 protein, but L1 DNA. When confronted with this little whoops, the FDA didn't even deny it: FDA Information on Gardasil - Presence of DNA Fragments Expected, No Safety Risk. But...
Topological conformational changes of human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA bound to an insoluble aluminum salt—A study by low temperature PCR
A low temperature (LoTemp) polymerase chain re- action (PCR), conducted at cycling temperatures not to exceed 85 ̊C and catalyzed by a novel highly processive HiFi DNA polymerase with proofreading function, was used to study the topological conformational changes of the human papillomavirus (HPV) L1 gene DNA fragments bound to the insoluble amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate (AAHS) adjuvant in the quadrivalent HPV vaccine, Gardasil...Non-B DNA conformations, mutagenesis and disease.
This melting profile of the HPV-16 L1 gene DNA was similar to that of the HPV-16 L1 gene DNA recently discovered in the postmortem blood of a young woman who suffered a sudden unexpected death 6 months after Gardasil vaccination. The findings suggest that the topological conformational changes in the HPV L1 gene DNA residues bound to the AAHS adjuvant may be genotype-related. The special non-B-conformation may prevent the HPV-16 L1 gene DNA from being degraded in the body of the vaccine recipients after intramuscular injection.
Recent discoveries have revealed that simple repeating DNA sequences, which are known to adopt non-B DNA conformations (such as triplexes, cruciforms, slipped structures, left-handed Z-DNA and tetraplexes), are mutagenic. The mutagenesis is due to the non-B DNA conformation rather than to the DNA sequence per se in the orthodox right-handed Watson-Crick B-form. The human genetic consequences of these non-B structures are approximately 20 neurological diseases, approximately 50 genomic disorders (caused by gross deletions, inversions, duplications and translocations), and several psychiatric diseases involving polymorphisms in simple repeating sequences. Thus, the convergence of biochemical, genetic and genomic studies has demonstrated a new paradigm implicating the non-B DNA conformations as the mutagenesis specificity determinants, not the sequences as such.Simply put, Gardasil contains fragments of HPV DNA bound to an aluminum adjuvant, creating a brand new chemical compound with a conformation that is known to be mutagenic.
Dr. Sin Hang Lee found it in samples of Gardasil from all over the world. He reported at a conference in France in 2014,
I have tested 16 samples of the HPV vaccine Gardasil, each of different lot number, from 9 countries, and found that they all contained fragments of residual HPV DNA, namely viral DNA which was used to manufacture the HPV vaccine antigens by a genetic engineering technology.In addition, capsid protein (L1 protein) activates signal transduction. Receptors for capsid are present on most cells, including lymphoid cells. Hypothetically, the L1 protein could package the L1 DNA and gain entrance to the lymphoid cells. Once inside the cell, the L1 DNA could make an unlimited supply of L1 protein, causing disrupted immune cell behavior and abnormal proliferation.
Furthermore, the viral DNA fragments in a non-B conformation were firmly bound to the aluminum adjuvant in the vaccine by ligand exchange, an inadvertently created chemical compound containing viral DNA which can be transfected into the host cells, namely the human phagocytes and macrophages.
Based on established research, this viral DNA can activate the innate immune system of the macrophages to generate and release cytokines, including tumor necrosis factor in the vaccine recipients.
In certain genetically predisposed individuals, the level of tumor necrosis factor may be high enough to cause hypotension, fainting, tachycardia, unexpected sudden death and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, namely adverse reactions which have been documented following Gardasil vaccination.
Cellular Entry of Human Papillomavirus Type 16 Involves Activation of the Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase/Akt/mTOR Pathway and Inhibition of Autophagy
We recently showed that human papillomavirus (HPV) type 16 exposure activates signaling from GFRs in human keratinocytes. Thus, we predicted that the virus would induce the PI3K/mTOR pathway upon interaction with host cells. We detected activation of Akt and mTOR several minutes following exposure of human keratinocytes to HPV type 16 (HPV16) pseudovirions. Activated mTOR induced phosphorylation of the mTOR complex 1 substrates 4E-BP1 and S6K, which led to induction of the functional protein translational machinery... In summary, the HPV-host cell interaction stimulates the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway and inhibits autophagy, and in combination these events benefit virus infection.In other words, could the HPV vaccine, designed to prevent cancer, actually promote it, even without infection by wild type HPV viruses?
This is why this should matter to you, even if you don't have children who are directly threatened by draconian vaccine mandates. They are coming for adults too. Take a look at this: Draft National Adult Immunization Plan. There is a new super duper surveillance system in place to go with it, IIS or Immunization Information System. It can mine data from your doctor's EHR (electronic medical records) and most doctors were forced to be using EHR by this year. Doctors will have to comply with reporting to get paid by Medicare and Medicaid and eventually someone will want to tie compliance with receiving public assistance. The HPV vaccine is just one example of the kind of half baked logic and testing that is the industry standard. It is chilling how the press accepts that the science is irrefutable, vaccines are safe, except for the one in a million; countless lives are being saved and only a minuscule number sacrificed for the greater good. But the closer you look, the clearer it becomes that vaccines are part of the problem and have resulted in vast suffering, one piece of the modern pandemic, a driver of diseases of modern civilization, not just one vaccine and not just for one reason, but for many different reasons.
A recent paper from France has traced a spike in MS which peaked two years after the introduction of the hepatitis B series in the early 90's. Evolution of multiple sclerosis in France since the beginning of hepatitis B vaccination. One disease linked to one vaccine and it took 20 years to notice. Some of the HPV safety studies had surveillance periods of only 14 days.
There are over 300 new vaccines in the pipeline. How many will be mandated? Here is someone's new brainstorm, a vaccine to prevent symptoms in autistic children. I kid you not.
About the author
Jamie Deckoff-Jones, MD is in private practice in Tucson, Arizona. She is a graduate of Harvard University and Albert Einstein College Of Medicine. She treats ME/CFS. Dr. Jamie has been writing about her experiences at X Rx Blog.
