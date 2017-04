President Donald Trump's reported choice to serve as Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy has raised alarm concerning conflict of interest, asThe ONDCP is responsible for most of the shaping of U.S. drug policy and will also be "providing administrative support" for Trump's newly-created special commission to combat the opiate crisis. Trump's top choice, Pennsylvania Congressman Tom Marino, is expected to resign from Congress to become the country's "drug czar."For those who seek to genuinely hold the pharmaceutical industry accountable for its role in the country's opiate crisis, Marino is a perilous choice. The International Business Times has uncovered troubling background of Marino's relationship with the pharmaceutical industry, particularly regarding donations.According to IBT, MarinoMarino has received more than $150,000 in donations from the pharmaceutical industry in his political career, including $71,000 for the 2016 election, according to records at Maplight.org and Opensecrets.org.While he has yet to comment on his reception of those hefty donations, Marino is also responsible for establishing the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act, which essentially hinders the DEA's ability to go after drug companies that have made profits in the midst of the opiate epidemic.Before its passage, DEA Deputy Assistant Administrator Joseph Rannazzisi was vocal about his opposition to the bill, warning that if the bill "passes the way it's written we won't be able to get immediate suspension orders, we won't be able to stop the hemorrhaging of these drugs out of these bad pharmacies and these bad corporations."Following Rannazzisi's criticisms, Marino sought to have the Justice Department investigate Rannazzisi and "whether Rannazzisi had tried to 'intimidate' members of Congress," according to IBT. The Los Angeles Times reported that the bill "allows companies accused of failing to report suspicious orders of dangerous drugs to submit a 'corrective action plan' to persuade the Drug Enforcement Administration to postpone or abandon proceedings against them. The law also raises the bar for the DEA to temporarily suspend their licenses."The Los Angeles Times added that this bill was wellIt's quite clear that Marino has benefitted from big pharma's large donations and has experience in helping shape drug policy that effectively protects the industry.In addition to his political cordiality with the industry, Marino has shown through his time in Congress that he is opposed to pro-cannabis legislation. "In Congress, Marino voted multiple times against a bipartisan measure to prevent the Justice Department from going after state-legal medical marijuana businesses," The Cannabist reported. the publication noted, andMaj. Neill Franklin (Ret.), a 34-year Baltimore and Maryland State Police Department veteran and the executive director of Law Enforcement Action Partnership, offered the following statement in response to Marino's tentative appointment: "Author:New Hampshire-based writer Annabelle Bamforth is focused on breaking the left/right paradigm through new media and local politics. Annabelle is the editor-in-chief of Emmy-winning journalist Ben Swann's Truth In Media Project and a producer for Mr. Swann's Truth In Media episodes.