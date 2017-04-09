Puppet Masters
Former Iraqi PM on Syria attack: 'US only deals in force'
Sputnik
Sun, 09 Apr 2017 04:46 UTC
In the April 7 statement, he said the US "deals with" rulers in the Middle East only "by force."
He criticized the US for not waiting for a complete investigation of Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government, the ostensible reason for the US response, and for not waiting for international consensus.
"The use of force against terrorists [is possibly] justified, but against states is a serious matter," he wrote.
Early Friday morning, the US fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria's Shayrat airfield, only hours after US President Donald Trump had decried the apparent chemical weapons attack in the country on Tuesday, an incident that killed at least 100, among them many children. Trump and his administration have said there is no doubt embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is to blame for the attack. The Syrian government denies responsibility.
Muwafaq al- Rubai'i, an Iraqi legislator in Maliki's Shi'ite State of Law Coalition, called the attack "a violation of Syria's sovereignty," Iraqi News reports, and Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari has questioned the conclusion that Assad gassed his own people.
Other world leaders have reproved the US for its actions. Bolivian Ambassador to the UN Sacha Llorenti advised the UN Security Council to remember the flimsy evidence upon which the US justified launching its 2003 invasion of Iraq during the council's emergency meeting on Friday over the strike.
"Now the United States believe that they are investigators, they are attorneys, judges and they are the executioners. That's not what international law is about," he said, TeleSur reports.
Reader Comments
With little to zilch evidence that Assad gassed his own people, and without waiting for the slightest cursory investigation into this alleged chemical attack, Trump just committed his first act of international bumbling stupidity by launching a barrage of missiles on a Syrian airbase, thereby breaching the integrity of a foreign nation, violating international law and creating an even more dangerous and volatile condition in the Middle East.
Without waiting for an investigation is the important signal here: that most likely an inquiry would have revealed that Assad did not carry out this barbarous action, and, as such, would have rendered the reason for the US missile attack unnecessary. Don’t doubt for one minute that those in the know, the neocon strategists, knew very well that Assad didn’t gas his own people, and, as such, with the help of mercenary rebels, staged this false flag event to further make Assad look like an incompetent, demoniacal loose cannon that must be relieved as the leader of Syria. Trump took the bait and reversed his previous position that regime change in Syria was off the table, and, of course, reversed his position that military action does not provide solutions to problems, so, as usual, just like the invasion of Iraq and Libya we use force instead of negotiation. Yes, you are right, Nouri al-Maliki,
"Now the United States believe that they are investigators, they are attorneys, judges and they are the executioners. That's not what international law is about…”
