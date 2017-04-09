© AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed

Nouri al-Maliki, former prime minister of Iraq and currently a vice president of the country, criticized this week's US missile strike against Syrian forces in a statement on his Facebook page.In the April 7 statement, he said the US "deals with" rulers in the Middle East only "by force.""The use of force against terrorists [is possibly] justified, but against states is a serious matter," he wrote.Early Friday morning, the US fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria's Shayrat airfield, only hours after US President Donald Trump had decried the apparent chemical weapons attack in the country on Tuesday, an incident that killed at least 100, among them many children. Trump and his administration have said there is no doubt embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is to blame for the attack.Muwafaq al- Rubai'i, an Iraqi legislator in Maliki's Shi'ite State of Law Coalition, called the attack "," Iraqi News reports, and Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari has questioned the conclusion that Assad gassed his own people.. Bolivian Ambassador to the UN Sacha Llorenti advised the UN Security Council to remember the flimsy evidence upon which the US justified launching its 2003 invasion of Iraq during the council's emergency meeting on Friday over the strike.," he said, TeleSur reports.