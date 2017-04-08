According to the intelligence of the Donetsk People's Republic, an "Islamist battalion" numbering up to 500 men has arrived in Ukraine's Mariupol. This was announced today by the deputy commander of the DPR, Eduard Basurin.

"We've identified the arrival in Mariupol of an Islamist battalion of up to 500 people which will operate in the operations zone of the 36th marines brigade. The battalion is stationed on Bakhchivandzhi Street. The battalion's advisor is a company commander of Ukraine's national guard, Major Karpenko," Basurin reported.

According to him, the unit's tasks include guarding artillery stockpiles and taking control of the Mariupol port. As Basurin reported, the Mariupol port itself has become a hub for illegal weapons trading, including chemical weapons and ammunitions with Middle Eastern countries.

Media reports have repeatedly revealed the presence of Islamist radicals serving in Ukrainian army units. A number of video shots from the "Anti-Terrorist Operation Zone" have even shown the use of ISIS insignia.

"To the Asker Battalion are now flocking people with combat experience from fighting against government troops in Syria and close to the entourage of Mejlis leaders - Turkish nationalists or ISIS veterans," Crimean Vice Prime Minister Ruslan Balbet noted back in 2016.