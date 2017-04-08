According to the intelligence of the Donetsk People's Republic, an "Islamist battalion" numbering up to 500 men has arrived in Ukraine's Mariupol. This was announced today by the deputy commander of the DPR, Eduard Basurin.According to him, the unit's tasks include guarding artillery stockpiles and taking control of the Mariupol port.Media reports have repeatedly revealed the presence of Islamist radicals serving in Ukrainian army units. A number of video shots from the "Anti-Terrorist Operation Zone" have even shown the use of ISIS insignia."To the Asker Battalion are now flocking people with combat experience from fighting against government troops in Syria and close to the entourage of Mejlis leaders - Turkish nationalists or ISIS veterans," Crimean Vice Prime Minister Ruslan Balbet noted back in 2016.