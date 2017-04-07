Warren Blair writes:

On the same day (24 March 2015) in the real Antarctic (not Esperanza on the Trinity Peninsula) Australia's Casey research station had its coldest 24 March day in 18 years (minus 12.7 °C). That wasn't mentioned and neither was any other interesting data like Casey's 2015 March mean maximum temperature was the same as 1990 and lower than 1991, 1992, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007 and 2009.

Highest Antarctic region temperature was 35 years ago when CO2 was 340ppm (15% less than 2015 levels).

19.8°C was recorded on 30 January 1982 at Signy Research Station located at Borge Bay (near Esperanza Base) .

Highest Antarctic temperature for a Plateau station [>2500 meters] was 28 years ago.

-7.0°C was recorded on 28 December 1989 at an Automatic Weather Station (D-80) located inland from the Adélie Coast.

Highest Antarctic temperature for a continental station (outside the Antarctic Circle) was recorded in 2015.

17.5°C was recorded on 24 March 2015 at the Esperanza Base located on the Trinity Peninsula at Hope Bay (near Signy Research Station).

The unusually high Esperanza temperature is likely the result of a strong jet stream that brought a strong ridge of high pressure over the Antarctic Peninsula, allowing warm air from South America to push southwards over Antarctica. Antarctic sea ice was at record-highs in 2014 and again in 2015 when modern records were shattered.

Sea ice then hit record-lows in 2016 as global average temperature got a boost from an unusually strong El Nino warming event combined with the Southern Annular Mode going strongly negative as admitted by NASA (the ultimate global warming alarmists). Record Antarctic sea ice (in modern history) in 2014 and 2015 then record low sea ice in 2016 are weather events.

Anyone claiming otherwise will have to deal with the inconvenient fact of Antarctic sea ice returning to high levels and staying that way (for a time) when the current weather anomalies are over.