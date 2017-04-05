© REUTERS/ Rodi Said

The US military has expanded an air base near the city of Kobani, Syria, to assist in the fight to liberate Raqqa from the Daesh terrorist group.Col. John Thomas, spokesman for US Central Command, said that the importance of the Kobani base cannot be overestimated, as, just like the Qayyarah West Airfield used a staging base for operations in Mosul, it is "out of enemy range but close to the fight."As the headquarters for US-led coalition operations to recapture Raqqa, it enables the delivery of essential supplies and equipment.The airfield at Kobani was set up from scratch by the 621st Contingency Response Group, tasked with landing on austere airfields to prepare them to receive aircraft and forces. According to Senior Master Sgt. Chris Wright, when the unit first arrived in the area, there were only a few aircraft. Since then, "it's increased significantly," he said.A team of technicians, security forces and intelligence personnel was recently deployed to expand the base and improve the condition of the Kobani runway to make it able to receive larger aircraft.