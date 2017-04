© Metropolitan Police

Five people have been charged with a brutal attack on a 17-year-old asylum seeker in Croydon, south London. They will appear before the Croydon Magistrates' Court on Friday.The announcement came after pictures of three suspects were released by the Metropolitan Police as part of a large-scale manhunt.The Metropolitan Police believeThe three suspects are wanted for questioning. Eight other people are also being held in relation to the suspected hate crime "Whilst arrests have been made, we now know that a large number of people, approximately 20, were involved in the attack on the victim," said Croydon Criminal Investigation Department's Detective Inspector Gary Castle."A number of them approached the victim as he waited at a bus stop with two friends outside The Goat public house in the Shrublands., which included repeated blows to the head by a large group of attackers."Local residents say they saw "more than eight" people surrounding the teenager as he was attacked."You couldn't see who was hitting who," one neighbor told the Press Association."T. Then when they heard sirens they started to go."The attack has gathered considerable media attention, with several politicians condemning the events and calling the attackers "scum.""It's an appalling crime and I hope the people responsible are caught quickly and receive the full force of British justice," Croydon Central Conservative MP Gavin Barwell said.London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "disgusted" by news of the attack.