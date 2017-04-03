A man is heard shouting "take the dogs away," and "go away with your dogs and they'll follow you"This is the terrifying moment a pack of "dangerous dogs" let loose in a town centre frightened shoppers so much that they were forced to hold up chairs to defend themselves.Footage shows a pack of "out of control Pitbull type dogs" running around while a man desperately shouts "take the dogs, take them away," "go away with your dogs and they'll follow you".The man wearing a high-vis jacket is then seen protecting himself with a chair during the terrifying incident in Bolton.Others follow his lead, also shielding themselves with chairs as they appear to lean against a shop window.The dogs, who continued to bark throughout the ordeal, were then caught on camera jumping up at a woman.Dramatic footage later captured the moment armed police shot dead the group of 'dangerous dogs" which had attacked two people.Police were called to reports of six Pitbull type dogs out of control on Queens Park, Chorley New Road, Bolton.Footage shows armed police arriving on the scene in large numbers before a series of gunshots can be heard.One of the dogs is seen running towards police before it is shot dead. A number of people hiding inside a property can be heard gasping as police shoot the dogs.One man can be seen being taken away by police during the incident and two dogs lie dead in the road.Police say two dogs were humanely destroyed and two dogs were seized.Officers then searched the area for another dog believed to be part of the group.A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place and affray. He remains in police custody for questioning.Superintendent Chris Allsop of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Highly trained officers responded quickly to the scene and took control to avoid the situation from escalating."The officers acted with our number one priority in mind; to protect people and prevent them from harm."I'd like to thank to the public for their patience and full cooperation as we remain at the scene and carry out our enquiries."I'd also like to remind them that their safety is a priority - if you see a dog, please do not approach it but alert a nearby officer or call 101 immediately."