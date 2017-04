"We've spent years trying to figure out why this happened to me. I had no risk factors, no family connection with aneurysms. But I did take Cipro several times including one months long prescription. It was often prescribed by my physicians."

New FDA Warning About Fluoroquinolone AntibioticsWhen IC patient Naomi* was prescribed Cipro for a bladder infection several years ago, she had no idea that it would lead to a life threatening aortic aneurysm. She, and others, found both both answers and outrage in an FDA safety alert released in May which required a stronger black box warning for fluoroquinolone medications (aka Levaquin, Cipro and Avelox) and urged that it.(1)Naomi shared,Introduced in 1987, Cipro is a fluroquinolone antibiotic used to treat a wide variety of infections, including UTI and chronic prostatitis, some skin infections, respiratory tract, ear and joint infections. But it has a long record of serious side effects., especially in the elderly.In the latest alert (May 12, 2016), the FDA explained,They concluded thatAortic aneurysm, however, seems to be an unusual type of complication. It was first discovered in 2015 when researchers shared a study showing a roughlyTheThe researchers wrote,Naomi said that her symptoms were, at first, quite subtle and generic. She experiencedA fit and energetic woman 51 year old, she sought answers from her primary care doctor. It took several visits and a referral to a cardiac center before she was diagnosed correctly.If you are currently using Cipro or any other fluoroquinolone medication and show any signs and symptoms of serious side effects (currently or previously) including, you should contact your physician immediately. You should also talk with your doctor about the other antibiotic options available.The FDA further urged all health care professionals to stop systemic fluoroquinolone treatment immediately if a patient reports serious side effects, and switch to a non-fluoroquinolone antibacterial drug to complete the patient's treatment course.As to Naomi, they are carefully monitoring the progress of her aortic aneurysm which is, thankfully, growing at a small rate. She knows, however, thatShe urges every patient to discuss with their physician the use of other antibiotic medications that don't carry these life threatening risks.*Name has been changed1. FDA announces safety labeling changes for fluoroquinoloes. May 12, 2016 -2. FDA Drug Safety Communication: FDA advises restricting fluoroquinolone antibiotic use for certain uncomplicated infections; warns about disabling side effects that can occur together. Ma 12, 2016 - http://www.fda.gov/Drugs/DrugSafety/ucm500143.htm 3. Boyles S. Fluoroquinolones May Increase Aortic Aneurysm Risk. Medpage Today. Oct 19, 2015 - http://www.medpagetoday.com/cardiology/prevention/53950