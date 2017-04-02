"We've spent years trying to figure out why this happened to me. I had no risk factors, no family connection with aneurysms. But I did take Cipro several times including one months long prescription. It was often prescribed by my physicians."

"a safety review has shown that fluoroquinolones when used systemically (i.e. tablets, capsules, and injectable) are associated with disabling and potentially permanent serious side effects that can occur together. These side effects can involve the tendons, muscles, joints, nerves, and central nervous system."(2)

the risk of serious side effects outweigh the potential benefits for patients with acute sinusitis, bronchitis and uncomplicated UTI.

two fold increased risk for aortic aneurysm and aortic dissection within 60 days of Cipro use.

"As fluoroquinolones may induce degradation of collagen causing tendinopathy, this raises the concern that fluoroquinolones may cause or aggravate aortic aneurysm and dissection by a similar mechanism."(3)

References