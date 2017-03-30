© Stefan Wermuth / Reuters



, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd will tell industry heavyweights.Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter bosses are expecting a grilling at the private meeting on issues like encrypted messaging, a feature which Rudd has criticized in the wake of last week's Westminster attack.WhatsApp, the chat application that attacker Khalid Masood allegedly used, is owned by Facebook. Apple was reportedly not invited to the gathering.As well as arguing against encryption, Rudd is expected to urge the firms do more to remove extremist material from their platforms.Rudd told the BBC on Sunday "there should be no place for terrorists to hide.""We need to make sure that organizations like WhatsApp - and there are plenty of others like that - don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other."Critics, however, say Rudd clearly has little understanding of encryption, otherwise she would have made sure Apple - a giant of the industry - was included in her meeting."If she is serious about making changes to encryption — as she indicated on television — it is bonkers not to have Apple there," computer science expert Alan Woodward told the Times.Alec Muffett, a board member for the Open Rights Group, told the Guardian on Wednesday thathe said."Government time and money would be better spent elsewhere - pursuing criminals through 'human' means and by building upon metadata - than in attempting to combat 'secure communication across the internet' as an abstract entity."A WhatsApp spokesman says the firm is "cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigations."