© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

With Total Solar Irradiance (TSI) decreasing, galactic cosmic rays increasing causing more cloud cover globally and measurable decreases in out put of our Sun, it is apparent that the new mini ice age / grand solar minimum has commenced. David Evans also predicts a 0.3C drop beginning 2017 to occur, which will leave the IPCC in serious damage control as the planet wont be the warmest year ever. We need to look to the Electric Sun model to explain the changes and begin the discussion of how we as species are going to adapt to the changes that repeat every 400 years.