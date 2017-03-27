According to Heat Street, Rasmea Odeh's deportation and loss of U.S. citizenship comes after a multi-year investigation into her failure to disclose to immigration authorities that she had been imprisoned for a decade after committing two terror attacks in Israel.
Odeh recently accepted a plea bargain that allowed her to avoid prison time only if she gave up her U.S. citizenship and agreed to go back to Jordan. Thanks to the plea bargain, Odeh will forgo any additional prison time.
More from the New York Post:
Odeh, a Palestinian, was convicted in Israel in 1970 for her part in two terrorist bombings, one of which killed two students while they were shopping for groceries. She spent 10 years in prison for her crimes.Odeh gained fame earlier this year for being a leader in January's Women's March on Washington, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to the nation's capital just one day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.
She then managed to become a US citizen in 2004 by lying about her past (great detective work, INS: Next time, use Google) but was subsequently convicted, in 2014, of immigration fraud for the falsehoods. However, she won the right to a new trial (set for this spring) by claiming she had been suffering from PTSD at the time she lied on her application.
She was also a leader in this month's "A Day Without A Woman" protest, which urged women nationwide to refrain from working for one day.
Along with other activists, Odeh co-authored an essay in the Guardian last month urging women to join in a "new wave of militant feminist struggle."
"In our view, it is not enough to oppose Trump and his aggressively misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and racist policies. We also need to target the ongoing neoliberal attack on social provision and labor rights," the activists wrote.
