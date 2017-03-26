Society's Child
WHO PSYOP manual directs authorities on how to respond to 'vaccine deniers'
Jefferey Jaxen
Natural Blaze
Best Practice Guidance 1st Edition: How to Respond to Vocal Vaccine Deniers in Public". From this guide parents and communities will understand how to see through the simplistic messaging maneuvers and counter the ongoing public PSYOP. The WHO's guiding document opens on page one with the following statement:
"This guidance document provides basic broad principles for a spokesperson of any health authority on how to respond to vocal vaccine deniers.The suggestions are based on psychological research on persuasion, on research in public health, communication studies and on WHO risk communication guidelines."
marijuana propaganda piece from the 1960's. According the the WHO, those who question "science" and "experts" are chopped up into three categories: a vaccine refuser, a vaccine skeptic or a vaccine denier. Each one of the three labels, according to the WHO, can be found on what they call the vaccine "hesitancy continuum."
The "vaccine denier" refers to "a member of a subgroup at the extreme end of the hesitancy continuum." When it comes to corporate bottom lines, the pharmaceutical company lobbyist focuses on the politician or government "official" that can persuade the most people, and maneuver around or through the stop-gap measures to remove medical and health freedom. To these ends, the WHO has created a graphic to address the "probability to change one's mind to vaccine acceptance."
The WHO refers to those that don't believe in vaccines or question their effectiveness and safety "adversaries." The document concludes with a chapter titled "How to Protect Yourself." The chapter warns "In extremely rare circumstances your personal safety and security may be compromised by your pro-vaccination viewpoint."
Furthermore, the WHO document cautions the public health official to "Be aware that your evidence and opinion may put your personal safety in jeopardy." Overall the document reads like a military PSYOPS manual on how to properly craft and deliver specific messaging to a conquered enemy force. Given the massive amounts of scientific corruption, conspiracy "facts" and political revolving doors with vaccine manufacturers (i.e. Julie "Merck" Gerberding), the WHO's document is glimpse to a future where forced medicine, directed by drug manufacturers, will give the public no quarter.
At face value, the instructions and wording are just plain creepy in our current atmosphere of eroding health freedom. Furthermore, it is important to keep in context that just six months before this document's release, the WHO was caught (in their own internal emails) in a coordinated effort to mislead investigators and fraudulently conceal the dangers of the human papilloma virus vaccine.
Wow... this document is no joke...
Disturbing level of deceit in this thing!
So the "deniers" are into censorship, huh? ...news to me...
Disturbing level of deceit in this thing!
So the "deniers" are into censorship, huh? ...news to me...
Censorship Vocal vaccine deniers shut down critics and avoid open discussions. They ban comments or authors from communication platforms (social media, blogs etc.) and censor opposing opinions.You represent science!
Facing a discussion with a vocal vaccine denier, you (as the spokesperson) should always remember that the most substantial arguments are on your side. Having a vast body of evidence agreed by the majority of scientists to back up your position makes you well-prepared from a scientific perspective. The scientific consensus that you are representing can serve as an initial “gateway” [30] through which to influence your audience’s key beliefs and increase their support for public policy in support of immunization [30]. Emphasizing the existing scientific agreement on vaccine safety and efficiency can strongly influence people’s attitudes towards vaccinations. You should emphasize how overwhelmingly the evidence supports vaccine safety and efficacy – not just one or two studies – and that the vast majority of scientists and clinicians in the field agree with this....But you need to be trained to speak about it...
Do not participate in a public discussion if you are not media trained...I thought WHO never told a lie...
Psychological research shows that even three-year-olds question the credibility of a source when they figure out they have been lied to [54]. Additionally, a vast amount of research highlights the damage to trust and credibility of authorities due to dishonesty [55], regardless of the ethical considerations. Being honest does not mean being negative. Remember to cast your messages in a positive, not negative light, for example: “We have a strong system to detect any potential adverse events and to quickly check whether there are problems with a vaccine. We detected YY, but upon investigation discovered that YY was not due to a vaccine but was due to XX.” Be honest during any discussion.So much strategy.. If their arguments for vaccination consisted of clean, honest-to-God facts, why would any of this be needed?!
