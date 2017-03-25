They run around whining about certain people's "privilege" (white privilege, male privilege, etc.) in this society, but it's a pretty damn "privileged" position to worry about someone hurting your feelings or offending you — as if that's the worst possible thing that could ever happen to you in the world.
Now colleges are straight up warning their students about the potential for guest speakers to offend them and demanding anyone who could be offensive not be allowed to speak at all.
Reason.com reports that the Commission for Ethnicity, Race, and Equity (CERE) at Wellesley, a group made up of six Wellesley professors mind you, recently sent an email to the entire campus discouraging, "guest speakers with controversial and objectionable beliefs" without first considering the potential pain, injury, harm, and damage to the students.
That's right. Six professors sent an email to the entire campus because,
"There is no doubt that the speakers in question impose on the liberty of students, staff, and faculty at Wellesley."See what they did there? In the Orwellian world we live in, free speech somehow imposes on liberty now.
Reason follows that with, "The professors' statement is incredible. If their position was accepted by the college, it would demolish the entire foundation of higher education":
...consider what these professors are doing: they are ceding total power to students who claim to be victimized by opinions they don't like. In their view, it is inappropriate for members of campus to invite a speaker whose views are not accepted by 100% of the student body. It is also inappropriate for a university professor to tell students that they are misguided about something.It gets better (and by better, I mean a lot worse):
So I guess DEBATE isn't something they teach in modern American colleges these days? Too painful for the precious snowflakes or...?
We are living in Orwell's world now. Period. When people in positions of authority consider themselves to be the defenders of free speech by shutting down free speech, it's 1984.
Someone in the comments over at Reason looked up the professors who wrote the email just by the way. This probably won't shock you at all, but —
Just out of curiosity, I looked up what Diego Arcineagas, Beth DeSombre, Brenna Greer, Soo Hong, Michael Jeffries, and Layli Maparyan allegedly teach.And these students are supposed to be the "future leaders" of America?
Not surprisingly, I found:
Theater studies, Environmental Studies, "Historian of race, gender, and culture", "Explores school-community relationships in K-12 urban schools with an emphasis on race, immigration, and culture", "Qualitative sociologist with emphasis on race, class, gender, and cultural production", and "expert on the womanist worldview and activist methodology."
Not a single genuine teacher in the bunch. Since they don't have any real work to do, they have the time to snivel at their intellectual superiors and demand censorship.
Let that sink in for a moment.
College professors warn about "pain and injury" that controversial guest speakers may cause studentsMillennials don't seem to see the hypocrisy in being a snowflake. They run around whining about certain people's "privilege" (white privilege, male privilege, etc.) in this society, but it's a...