Experts hold high hopes of re-discovering the Thylacine, based on descriptions of sightings which they believe are 'detailed and plausible'.
Dr Sandra Abell from James Cook University - who recently discovered a second population of the near-extinct northern bettong in the same area, will lead the field survey, Australian Geographic reports.
The search was first instigated after the ABC asked co-investigator Professor Bill Laurance, also from JCU, to respond to a description of a sighting by former tourism operator Brian Hobbs of Ravenshoe.
Mr Hobbs gave Professor Laurance a detailed account of seeing a pack of animals matching the description of Tasmanian tigers while spotlighting in the Cape York Peninsula.
But it matched the Tasmanian tiger.
A former Queensland National Parks Service ranger was also interviewed and gave a similar account of possible Thylacine sightings within a separate remote location in Far North Queensland.
Mr Hobbs told ABC earlier this month the animals that startled his dog in the night were quiet and not aggressive.
'These animals, I've never seen anything like them before in my life,' he said.
'They were dog-shaped ... and in the spotlight I could see they were tan in colour and they had stripes on their sides.'
THE TASMANIAN TIGER
The Thylacine looked like a large, long dog with stripes and a long stiff tail.
The last known Thylacine died in Hobart Zoo in 1936.
Despite hundreds of reported sightings no conclusive evidence has been provided that the Tasmanian tiger is alive.
Scientists search for proof that Tasmanian tigers are living in outback Queensland, AustraliaScientists will search for the long-lost Tasmanian tiger in Far North Queensland after two promising sightings of what could be the extinct predator. Experts hold high hopes of re-discovering the...