The Places People Get Their News and Information

Network News

Time Warner

Walt Disney

News Corp.

Viacom

CBS Corporation

NBC Universal

The Rulers of the Internet

Social Media

So how do we get the truth?

For others, they want "news" that supports their warm, fuzzy liberal view of the world.

What if some people are genetically more susceptible than others? What if some of us are immune to this constant bombardment of images, words, and ideas that most people seem to buy into without question?



Could this be the difference between the vast majority of the people and those of us are that are awake and aware? Are we just mutants? Is this why I can explain this stuff until I lose my voice and just get a blank stare from people who think I am the crazy one?



The vast majority of people in the United States are completely accepting of the official message: They believe that the government will be there to save them in all circumstances.

They don't question or inquire. They simply accept what they are told.

They don't share our fears that something big is on the horizon.

They exist in a bubble and don't look at the bigger picture.

They refuse to prepare for bad things because they honestly don't believe it's possible that those things will happen. Most people like us (those who are aware, the self-sufficient minority) watch less TV than the masses. Some of us watch no TV at all. I watch a few shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, but we don't have cable TV with its commercials and *cough* news. We have other things to do, things that will help us when there are soldiers on the streets "for our own protection." Things that will help our kids survive when the store shelves are empty and the majority relies on government rations to live (if they behave well enough to get one that is, and behave they will because hunger is a massive motivator to do as you're told.)



Even if you have a tendency to be mind-controlled, it's possible to snap out of it. I wasn't always the tinfoil-clad blogger you see before you today. When I was in my early 20s, I truly did believe that the government agencies like the EPA and the FDA were looking out for our best interests, that food or medicine wouldn't be sold if it was harmful, and that schools truly were in the business of educating children. Most of us have to shake off our early training at the hands of the education system and the television.



And sort of like in the movie, The Matrix, if you can get someone to swallow the red pill, they become a lot less willing to believe whatever they're fed.







It can sow the seeds that make acceptance of abnormal and dangerous situations easier. It can teach people not to question and to be good little sheep.



Sitting for hours in front of the television mindlessly watching the drivel produced by companies who call it "entertainment" is brainwashing people and turning them into idiots, making the best current day example of predictive programming the movie Idiocracy.



All you have to do is look around and you'll see that it's here.

Turn off the TV.

Vet your sources.

Try to get several points of view - even the ones you don't like.

Look out for talking points that are used ad infinitum like "deep state" or "with an abundance of caution" or "the Russians." The things you hear repeated over and over are repeated for a reason - to brainwash you.