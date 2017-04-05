Society's Child
Update: Texas attorneys expected to file lawsuit over mysterious illness plaguing junior high school
Alice Barr
NBC News - Dallas/Ft Worth
Wed, 22 Mar 2017 19:54 UTC
Dozens of Nichols Junior High School staff members have reported symptoms including dizziness, headaches and nausea, only while they're in the school building. It's been happening since September.
The district has had outside experts run a battery of air quality and mold tests, but nothing serious has come out to explain the illnesses.
Now the NAACP is working with local attorneys to file the suit, pushing to move students to another building until a cause is found.
Some parents agree. "If something is going on and they haven't found the answer to, I think they shouldn't allow the kids to go to school," said parent Dominique Bailey. "Send them home with their work, or something like that. That way they won't fall back, or at least let us know. That way we have a choice."
The district says it won't comment on any pending litigation. But in the past said it is communicating closely with parents and doing everything it can to resolve this.
The attorneys filing the suit are planning a press conference for 10 a.m. Thursday.
Comment: Update: NBC News reports over 500 complaints have been made since September 2016 and a dozen parents have joined the current lawsuit.
Several teachers have left their positions due to sickness. Those employees that remain are still getting sick and don't think their concerns are being taken seriously. The school district has brought in experts to try and identify the issue to little avail:
Arlington ISD has brought in outside experts, including Tarrant County Public Health and the Environmental Protection Agency, to run a constant series of tests over the past six months.
They've fixed some minor mold and air quality issues, but nothing has revealed a serious problem. And until that changes, they're not planning to move.[...]
The district says it is continuing to run tests and doing everything they can. They say reports of illnesses have dropped off over the past several weeks.
Some enviornmental effect' or maybe a covert experiment?
is it in a black citizens district?
I'd say it's probably time to think outside the box on this one and start testing other possible causes for this effect.
It sounds to me like the effects of a powerful em field. Possibly even a gravity well of some sort.
It sounds to me like the effects of a powerful em field. Possibly even a gravity well of some sort.
Only staff has been affected? Since September?
I suspect heavy consumption of alcohol.
They've gotta deal with a school full of 13 year old kids somehow.
I suspect heavy consumption of alcohol.
They've gotta deal with a school full of 13 year old kids somehow.
