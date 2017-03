© Hillary's America



Hillary Clinton is thinking about running for New York City mayor, according to a report by TMZ. The celebrity gossip site reported Wednesday thatThis is not the first time talk of a Clinton mayoral run has circulated since the former Democratic presidential nominee's defeat last November.Top Clinton aides in January tamped down rumors that Clinton was considering a run.A Quinnipiac University poll from January found that Clinton would beat current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) if she ran as an independent.