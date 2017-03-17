© Hillary's America
Cash for Clout (and a few other things)
Hillary Clinton is thinking about running for New York City mayor, according to a report by TMZ.

The celebrity gossip site reported Wednesday that a source who attended a small gathering with "some politically connected people" in New York last month said Clinton has not ruled out the possibility and is gauging interest in a run.

This is not the first time talk of a Clinton mayoral run has circulated since the former Democratic presidential nominee's defeat last November.

Top Clinton aides in January tamped down rumors that Clinton was considering a run.

A Quinnipiac University poll from January found that Clinton would beat current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) if she ran as an independent.