Although the Justice Department asked for more time to send congressional intelligence committees evidence that Trump Tower was wiretapped during the campaign, the leaders of the House committee said they never received any."It deeply concerns me that the president would make such an accusation without basis," Representative Adam Schiff (D-California), the ranking member, told reporters, calling it "irresponsible" of President Donald Trump to suggest that his predecessor ordered a wiretap of him.There is the possibility that someone in Trump's campaign was swept up in incidental collection by speaking with someone under surveillance, Chair Devin Nunes (R-California) said, but no one in the campaign was a target."If you're going to take the tweets literally, then clearly the president was wrong," Nunes said.Schiff blasted the White House for the suggestion, noting that White House press secretary Sean Spicer has said that he was not aware of any investigation that would target Trump, and that there was no court-ordered surveillance.These statements "cannot both be true," he said, unless Spicer was implying "a rogue FBI operation unsupervised by any court."There is "absolutely no evidence, no suggestion of any evidence of that," Schiff added.