President Donald Trump's accusation that former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign has led two senior US senators to request the government provide them with evidence.Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday, requesting "copies of any warrant applications and court orders...related to wiretaps of President Trump, the Trump Campaign, or Trump Tower.""We would be equally alarmed to learn that a court found enough evidence of criminal activity or contact with a foreign power to legally authorize a wiretap of President Trump, the Trump Campaign, or Trump Tower," they wrote.The request comes after Trump posted a series of tweets, accusing Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, without offering evidence.The following day, White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that the president requested "the congressional intelligence committees...exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016."In an interview with CNN, Graham stated that he would be willing to subpoena the intelligence agencies for the information."If there is no warrant, that excludes that possibility," Graham said."Either they're lying to me, or there is no information," Graham said. "I expect them to come forward as to whether or not a warrant was obtained or sought."James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence under Obama, told NBC's " Meet the Press " on Sunday that "there was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, as a candidate, or against his campaign."Clapper also denied that the FISA court ordered the surveillance, saying: "I would know that," and, "I can deny it."