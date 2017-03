and are comfortable with it, he questions whether they will still support the technology in light of the increasingly invasive surveillance that can easily track every individual's movement.

Mass data collection and the proliferation of CCTV vastly increase the risk of citizens being snooped on by advanced technology, the government's surveillance camera watchdog has warned.Launching a new three-year strategy on Tuesday, CCTV commissioner Tony Porter warned that government regulators are failing to keep up with advances in technology or adequately protect the right to privacy.The surveillance camera commissioner said police have failed to appropriately manage people's data. One example is a database of millions of vehicle number plates that has been retained ever since the London 2012 Olympics, vastly exceeding the two-year limit for data possession. "To retain into 2017 without giving evidence and grounds is questionable. There needs to be a very close look at that," said Porter. "And my understanding is that the police are doing that. The danger of delay is that you have a state body that is prepared to play fast and loose with the retention of citizens' data when there is no requirement."Porter said that although the majority of people are aware of CCTV monitoring"I'm worried about overt surveillance becoming much more invasive," Porter said. "You might have a video photograph of somebody shopping in Tesco. Now it is possible to link that person to their pre-movements, their mobile phone records, any sensor detectors within their house or locality."As smart cities move forward, these challenges are so much greater for people like myself. And members of the public need to decide whether they are still happy with this.""This technology is there to protect us, but there needs to be informed consent about what it is capable of doing. Body-worn video, for example, or facial recognition - that can identify people on databases who didn't know they were on databases."He also cautioned against the widening use of body-worn cameras in public places such as hospitals. His warning comes after it emerged in February that the majority of councils across the UK are using body-cameras to monitor people's activities and spot minor offenses such as littering or bad parking.Civil liberties campaign group Big Brother argued, however, that their use is "disproportionate. Using body worn cameras to protect people's safety is one thing, but widespread filming of people's behavior in order to issue fines is simply not proportionate," said Big Brother Watch Chief Executive Renate Samson.