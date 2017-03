© Hakan Goktepe / AFP



This part of the agreement has never been revealed, neither to the other EU leaders nor to the German public,

"as soon as chaotic illegal border crossings between Turkey and the EU would come to an end or at least their numbers would significantly and consistently fall, a regulation envisaging voluntary admission [of refugees by the EU from the Turkish territory] will come into force."

, a book by a German journalist says.The two European leadersto discuss the details of the EU-Turkey refugee dealin March 2016. The details of the secret trilateral meet where the deal was struck, has been revealed in a new book, Driven by Events: Merkel's Refugee Policy, by Robin Alexander, a journalist with Die Welt.During the meeting, Merkel, and Rutte, who held the rotating EU presidency at that time as the Dutch PM,of the future EU-Turkey agreementto the idea of Europe taking betweenfrom Turkey each year even after the massive inflow of asylum seekers and migrants to Europeand the principle, under which the EU should accept one Syrian refugee for each asylum seeker returned from Greece to Turkey, would not work anymore.However, this particularof the agreement and remains abetween Merkel, Rutte and Turkish authorities, Alexander writes in his report, citing unnamed officials that "were directly involved in the negotiations" between the three leaders on the night before the summit.the journalist says in his book. He adds that the official text of the EU-Turkey deal waswith wording saying thatThis wording wasat the summit in March 2016. However, it also envisaged voluntary participation of the EU countries in this admission program, Alexander says, explainingon other European countries -to accept refugees from Turkey; Germany and the Netherlands would have toAnothermade by Merkel and Rutte is thatwithin the framework of the agreed refugee quota system. Under the agreed deal, the Turkish interior ministry was entrusted with compiling the lists of refugees it believed should be sent to Europe, with the list later to be reviewed by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.According to Alexander,Even healthy [people] were few in the trains going to Europe:he says.The author writes that the EU-Turkey deal was designed to become not only an alternative to the simple closure of the so-called Balkan Route asylum seekers used to get to Europe but also a "more extensive solution" to the refugee crisis. However, "in Brussels, Merkel fought not for the open or closed borders but for maintaining herAlexander says, adding that her policy was based on thepointing to the notion that "borders cannot be closed anymore nowadays."The journalist also writes that Merkel later claimed that Germany decided to open its borders and take in a significant proportion of refugees to give the EU time to develop a common solution that would eventually replace the EU-Turkey deal.However, the author assumes in his book thatas it seemed."The next day after the summit, on March 9, 2016, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, and Macedonia decided to let in only those refugees, who had credible ID papers and wanted to apply for asylum in one of those countries,"he says in his book, adding that "on March 10, the Austrian border crossing in Spielfeld [bordering Slovenia] reported no [more] refugees [trying to cross the border]." The EU-Turkey deal came into force 11 days later.Earlier, another report by Die Welt citing Alexander's book said that, in 2015, Merkel decided to keep the German borders open as she feared that images of violence would make her government unpopular, although she was on the verge of closing the borders instead of welcoming refugees.