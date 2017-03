The raid took place in the city of Marbella in southern Spain's Andalusia region, police said in a statement.The ring "offered high-class sex" on different websites, police said, adding that among the offerings was the "virginity of a minor, aged 16, for a price of €5,000."According to the police informant, the advertised young woman said she was 18 years old, but appeared much younger.Another anonymous citizen later reported that the girl was actually 16.Police also seized digital information essential to the investigation thatin Marbella and the neighboring town of Estepona, 25 kilometers away."After analyzing the documentation, the investigators found there was abehind the ads dedicated to the sexual exploitation of women, which made enormous profits from this activity," the statement added.The operation was conducted as part of the Plan of the National Police against Trafficking of Human Beings for Sexual Exploitation, which was launched in 2013.Spain has no special laws banning prostitution, but brothels and pimping are illegal.