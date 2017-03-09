A Washington Post poll shows that Hillary Clinton is fading fast in the eyes of Americans, with her favorability numbers dipping to an all-time low of 35%. Anyone holding out for an HRC re-run in 2020...keep dreaming.
Clinton's decline is attributed to Democrats and independents wishing her away.
88% of Democrats and 32% of independents liked Clinton in October.
Today those numbers are down to 74% and 25%, respectively.
Zerohedge reports...
After a recent speech at her alma mater, Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton was asked by a young snowflake what she would change about her 2016 campaign if she had it to do all over again, to which she quickly responded,"I'd win."2-point sampling advantage for Democrats.
But while Hillary seems to be fairly optimistic after her staggering 2016 loss, a new poll from Suffolk University reveals that her 'favorability' ratings among registered voters have dipped to all-time lows at only 35%.
Zerohedge further notes..."Adding insult to injury, apparently one white, female voter from the Mid-west didn't even seem to know who Hillary Clinton is."
Fading fast: New poll shows Hillary's favorability ratings drop to all-time lowsPresident Trump is up and rising with a 45% rating. A Washington Post poll shows that Hillary Clinton is fading fast in the eyes of Americans, with her favorability numbers dipping to an all-time...