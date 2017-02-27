Former Reagan Administration White House Budget Director David Stockman says financial pain is a mathematical certainty. Stockman explains, "I think we are likely to have more of a fiscal bloodbath rather than fiscal stimulus. Unfortunately for Donald Trump, not only did the public vote the establishment out, they left on his doorstep the inheritance of 30 years of debt build-up and a fiscal policy that's been really reckless in the extreme. People would like to think he's the second coming of Ronald Reagan and we are going to have morning in America. Unfortunately, I don't think it looks that promising becausewhen I joined the Reagan White House as Budget Director."So, can the Trump bump in the stock market keep going? Stockman, who wrote a book titled "Trumped" predicting a Trump victory in 2016, says, "I don't think there is a snowball's chance in the hot place that's going to happen. This is delusional. This is the greatest suckers' rally of all time. It is based on pure hopium and not any analysis at all as what it will take to push through a big tax cut.Yet, he wants more defense spending, not less. He wants drastic sweeping tax cuts for corporations and individuals. He wants to spend more money on border security and law enforcement. He's going to do more for the veterans. He wants this big trillion dollar infrastructure program. You put all that together and it's madness. It doesn't even begin to add up, and it won't happen when you are struggling with the $10 trillion of debt that's coming down the pike and the $20 trillion that's already on the books."Then, Stockman drops this bomb and says, "I think what people are missing is this date, March 15th 2017.. It will be a hard stop. The Treasury will have roughly $200 billion in cash. We are burning cash at a $75 billion a month rate. By summer, they will be out of cash. Then we will be in the mother of all debt ceiling crises.. There will not be Obama Care repeal and replace. There will be no tax cut. There will be no infrastructure stimulus. There will be just one giant fiscal bloodbath over a debt ceiling that has to be increased and no one wants to vote for."